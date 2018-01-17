CircleCI announced today that it raised a $31 million round of series C funding to fuel its software for automatically building and testing code. The cash will be used to provide the company with runway for building advanced features that help development teams figure out why a code build isn’t working as expected.

Top Tier Capital Partners led the round, which included participation from Scale Venture Partners, Harrison Metal Ventures, DFJ Ventures, Baseline Ventures, Heavybit and Industry Ventures. Prior to this round, CircleCI had raised a total of $28 million.

“Primarily, it gives us money and time to really think through what the future of automation in software delivery looks like,” CircleCI CEO Jim Rose said in an interview with VentureBeat. “It’s been a quickly evolving space, and one that’s only getting more complicated over time, and so our ability to bring a little intelligence to that, we think is going to make a real difference.”

In Rose’s view, a key differentiator for CircleCI is that it can use anonymized information from its base of 300,000 developer users to help provide guidance about what might be causing problems with a build. More companies are building their products on a shared substrate of open source code, which means upstream changes to those projects could cause problems with builds further downstream.

Over the past few quarters, the company has been working to refine its data infrastructure, and this raise will help provide it with the capital needed to make that all work. Rose’s vision is to take aggregate data from its customers and determine if there’s a common error that might help businesses work around or avoid problems, so that everyone using CircleCI will be more productive when it comes to creating software.

That approach also stands to help CircleCI dominate the market, since the data and benchmarking creates a network effect that helps the product get stronger the more people use it. Using network effects in that way can make the startup’s business more defensible in a competitive market for developer tooling.

Because the data used will only focus on shared components between projects, Rose believes that it won’t run afoul of notoriously private enterprises. If there’s an issue with proprietary code, it won’t get shared, since nobody else has that code in their applications.

CircleCI plans to massively increase its headcount following the raise. Rose said that the company will likely expand its 120 person headcount by 70-75 percent in the coming year, with a particular focus on building out additional engineering talent and fueling its expansion into international markets.

The company already has a number of high-profile customers lined up, including Facebook, Coinbase, GoPro, Instacart, Udacity, Shopify, and Code for America. Right now, it has 120 employees, and is headquartered in San Francisco.