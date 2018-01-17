Google introduced a new security dashboard for customers of its G Suite productivity software today, providing IT administrators with a number of metrics about how their organizations are doing when it comes to security.

The Security Center should provide some extra peace of mind for security concerned administrators, along with a set of tools that they can use to better understand the threats that their organizations are facing. It comes at a time when cybersecurity is top of mind for IT pros and C-level executives alike, following a series of high-profile breaches at major organizations over the past several years.

Admins will be able to see information at a glance, such as suspicious device activity and information about how spam and malware are targeting an organization. They’ll also be able to examine analytics data for information like operations running afoul of data loss prevention policies and phishing attacks targeted against users inside an organization.

All of that information can be viewed in graphs at an organizational level, and admins can then drill down to individual users to identify if there’s someone who needs to get a talk about good security hygiene to preserve the organization’s safety.

In addition, the Security center is also supposed to give administrators recommendations for how they can improve their organization’s security by checking company policies against a list of best practices that Google has identified. Those recommendations will offer guidance on everything from data storage and sharing policies to recommendations on mobility and communications settings.

Building advanced security features for end users is something that Google, Microsoft, and other cloud providers have all been using as a key part of their pitch to IT departments looking to modernize. Microsoft offers a dashboard of security suggestions for Office 365 Business Premium and Enterprise subscribers, along with more advanced security services.

The Security Center isn’t meant to replace enterprise customers’ other security information and event management software like Splunk and others. But it is another tool companies can use to ensure the security of their users.

Security Center will roll out over the next few days to G Suite Enterprise customers. Interested IT professionals will be able to find it inside the service’s admin console. Google has plans to expand the service in the future, as well.