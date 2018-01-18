When Amazon announced it was opening an application process for cities to serve as home for its new secondary headquarters, it led to a clamor of activity from local governments across the country. Today, Amazon revealed it has whittled the candidates down from 238 proposals to just 20.

While Amazon was open to applications from across North America, it seemed likely that the U.S. would be the most likely home for the so-called HQ2 — and this has turned out to be the case. Applications flew in from Canada and Mexico in addition to the U.S., but of the 20 potential bases for HQ2, 19 are in the U.S. The other is in Toronto, Canada.

The full list is as follows:

– Atlanta, GA

– Austin, TX

– Boston, MA

– Chicago, IL

– Columbus, OH

– Dallas, TX

– Denver, CO

– Indianapolis, IN

– Los Angeles, CA

– Miami, FL

– Montgomery County, MD

– Nashville, TN

– Newark, NJ

– New York City, NY

– Northern Virginia, VA

– Philadelphia, PA

– Pittsburgh, PA

– Raleigh, NC

– Toronto, ON

– Washington D.C.

What’s immediately striking from this list is that nearly every candidate is a major conurbation, which suggests that all the smaller cities that were vying for Amazon’s lucrative employment footprint may not ever have been serious contenders. That said, the smaller regions in there may well be in with a serious shout of grabbing the HQ2 deal, including Maryland’s Montgomery County which claims a population of around one million, while Raleigh in North Carolina has a population of just half-a-million.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals,” noted Holly Sullivan from Amazon Public Policy. “Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity. Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Amazon previously announced that the new Amazon HQ facility isn’t considered as some sort of satellite office — the plan is to be of equal footing to its existing Seattle hub.

“We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said at the time.

The company has said that it’s allocating around $5 billion for construction and should be able to facilitate 50,000 people. The big selling point for staff is that existing or prospective employees who perhaps don’t wish to live in Seattle have another option for where they wish to live. And for the winning bid, they gain bragging rights for how they’re boosting the local economy.

“Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs,” Bezos added.

Moving forward, Amazon said that it plans to work with each of the candidate locations to “dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership.” It added that it expects to make a final decision later in 2018.