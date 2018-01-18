WhatsApp has been increasingly wooing businesses of late, recently announcing it was to start verifying business accounts, while last year it announced it was working on a new business-focused app.

And today, the company officially launched the WhatsApp Business app for small businesses on Android, starting in the U.S., U.K., Mexico, Italy, and Indonesia.

Available to download on Google Play now, WhatsApp Business is designed to help companies connect with their customers. Businesses can create a profile page with key information such as email address, web address, description, and so on, and they can construct quick replies from previously written responses.

The app offers messaging stats, with metrics such as how many messages have been read. Businesses will also receive a special “confirmed” account to verify legitimacy for their customers.

Though the app is limited to just five markets from today, it will be rolling out globally in “the coming weeks,” according to the company.