Cheetah Mobile has teamed up with Hypr to facilitate marketing to music influencers. Hypr has an index of millions of influencers on the Musical.ly platform, a social media network for music videos, as well as on Cheetah’s own mobile networks.

Cheetah, meanwhile, has more than 3.81 billion mobile installs through its security and utility apps. Together, the two companies will open a channel for brands and advertising agencies to reach influencers on a fast-growing social network, as well as on platforms such as Live.me and other networks in Asia.

As part of the joint effort, Cheetah Mobile’s U.S. team will leverage Hypr’s technology to assist North American brands and agencies in discovering, evaluating, and connecting with Chinese influencers. Musical.ly has more than 300 million users and was recently sold for $1 billion.

“Musical.ly is the one platform our clients ask us about the most. No other platform can provide this level of targeted access to a Gen Z audience,” said Hypr CEO Gil Eyal, in a statement. “Working with Cheetah Mobile exposed us to a level of professionalism and expertise we haven’t seen before. We are excited to continue providing our clients with access to meaningful influencer audience data through some of the hottest marketing channels in the world.”

The partners will give marketers and advertisers the ability to discover influencers in a matter of seconds, and the brands and advertisers will have the option to connect directly with the Cheetah Mobile team to activate campaigns on the Musical.ly platform, Live.me, and other platforms in the Cheetah Portfolio. Hypr will enable U.S. advertisers to identify influencers by their audience demographic data, including age, gender, ethnicity, and location.

Image Credit: Cheetah

“After evaluating numerous influencer audience analytics platforms, we’ve discovered that Hypr’s technology is unequivocally the best solution we’ve seen within the influencer marketing space,” said Cheetah Mobile’s Arther Wu, head of global brand sales, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Hypr and tremendously excited about entering the U.S. market with a local partner that’s the market leader in its category.”

Hypr has influencer profiles and audience demographics for more than 10 million people across a variety of social channels. It currently works with several hundred of the largest agencies and brands in influencer discovery and measurement.

David Wu, chairman of Leopard Mobile (Cheetah Mobile’s agency arm) added in a statement, “We have been working with Hypr over the past few months to increase transparency in our campaigns. We believe the future of influencer marketing lies in combining high-quality data with excellent marketing channels.”