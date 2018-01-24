The European Commission announced today that it has leveled a $1.23 billion fine against Qualcomm for a deal it made with Apple that prevented other companies from competing fairly for smartphone giant’s chip business.

The fine is massive, thought it’s well below the more than $2 billion the commission could have sought under Europe’s antitrust laws. Still, officials made it clear that they believed Qualcomm’s strategy hurt consumer choice and limited innovation.

“Qualcomm illegally shut out rivals from the market for LTE baseband chipsets for over five years, thereby cementing its market dominance,” said Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, head of competition policy, said in a statement. “Qualcomm paid billions of US Dollars to a key customer, Apple, so that it would not buy from rivals. These payments were not just reductions in price – they were made on the condition that Apple would exclusively use Qualcomm’s baseband chipsets in all its iPhones and iPads.”