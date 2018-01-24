Showpad, which helps sales and marketing teams work together more intelligently, announced today that it has raised an additional $25 million in funding from existing investor Insight Venture Partners. This is an extension of the startup’s Series C round of $50 million, which it raised last May.

“In today’s B2B sales, the products themselves rarely have many differentiators,” wrote Showpad cofounder and CEO Pieterjan Bouten, in an email to VentureBeat. “So the buying experience has become the differentiator.”

The Ghent, Belgium-based startup sells a software that enables sales team to create what they call “microsites.” These allow sales reps to centralize relevant content in one place and share it with prospects more easily. Showpad integrates with Salesforce, Gmail, Outlook, and more.

The software as a service (SaaS) subscription starts at $35 per user per month. Bouten claims to have more than 1,000 customers, including Audi, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Dow Chemical, and Kimberly-Clark.

Competitors in the space include Seismic and Savo, according to Bouten.

To establish a stronger presence in the U.S. market, the Showpad launched a North American headquarter last year in Chicago. “The city has an attractive cost of doing business, a great university and research talent pipeline, and it’s an easy place to get to, especially for international companies like ours,” wrote Bouten. “There’s a direct flight from O’Hare to Brussels.”

Insight Venture Partners cofounder and managing director Jeff Horing led today’s round, and he sits on the startup’s board of directors.

To date, Showpad has raised a total of $89.5 million. It plans on using the fresh injection of capital to increase sales and marketing efforts and further product development and expansion in the U.S. and European markets.

“As B2C buying trends influence the B2B buying experience, we’ll also leverage this funding round to enhance our platform and product portfolio to help our customers deliver a better buyer experience,” added Bouten.

Founded in 2011, Showpad currently has 230 employees across its two headquarters, and offices in London, Portland, and San Francisco.