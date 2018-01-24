Commercial drone company PrecisionHawk has raised $75 million in a round of funding led by Third Point Ventures, with participation from a number of other investors including Intel Capital, Comcast Ventures, Verizon Ventures, NTT Docomo Ventures, Senator Ventures, Yamaha Motor, Constellation Technology Ventures, and Syngenta Ventures, the VC arm of agricultural giant Syngenta.

Founded out of Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2010, PrecisionHawk supplies drones and associated software and services for companies to put unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to use across myriad use-cases.

For example, the insurance industry can use data garnered from a UAV to assess applications, or a construction company may use it to survey a site before starting work. In addition to providing the drones themselves, PrecisionHawk can also offer mapping tools, analytics, and training to help make sense of the data.

Prior to now, PrecisionHawk had raised around $30 million in funding, and with its latest cash bounty it said that it plans to “build upon its lead” in the commercial drone space through expanding its team, developing its products, and making “strategic acquisitions,” according to a statement issued by the company.

Nabbing strategic investors from the likes of Syngenta is a major coup for PrecisionHawk, and is a strong indicator of how drones can be put to use in agriculture and farm management.

“Syngenta has been a PrecisionHawk customer since 2015 and has experienced first-hand the impact of the technology platform — both augmenting and replacing a variety of manual processes for more efficient and scalable operations,” noted Katrin Burt, managing director of Syngenta’s VC arm. “This investment reflects our commitment to advancing technologies that could have a real impact within agriculture and our excitement about the potential for PrecisionHawk to lead the commercial drone space across multiple industries.”

Flying high

The commercial drone market is edging toward becoming a $127 billion industry by 2020, according to PwC, and we’ve seen a spike in venture capital (VC) investment in drone related companies recently. Indeed, an estimated $454 million was plowed into UAV startups in 2016 alone, including the likes of San Francisco-based DroneDeploy and San Carlos-based Prenav. More recently, Kespry raised $33 million in December to help companies capture aerial imagery through drones, while last week Iris Automation raised $8 million to help UAVs avoid collisions.

In short, there are a plethora of drone-tech startups battling for what is a lucrative market. But PrecisionHawk hopes that by offering a fully integrated end-to-end service, including hardware, services, and strategy, it can achieve greater scale.

“PrecisionHawk’s mission is to empower the enterprise pioneer, from pilot to deployment,” PrecisionHawk CEO Michael Chasen said. “To drive transformational change, we believe a business needs an integrated hardware-software platform and the technical support to connect to existing systems and workflows.”

The company said that it has made 100 new hires in 2017, and now claims clients in 150 countries across agriculture, energy, insurance, government, and construction.