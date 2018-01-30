Red Hat announced today that it reached an agreement to acquire CoreOS, a startup that’s one of the biggest independent players in the Kubernetes ecosystem. It’s a move by the enterprise tech company to bring in more expertise building software that integrates with the popular open source project.

The deal is worth $250 million, and is expected to close next month. Red Hat said in a press release that CoreOS’s offerings will be integrated into the company’s own. In addition, the company said it will honor all commitments around support of CoreOS’s products both during and after the acquisition, and will continue to support the open source communities that exist around the startup’s offerings.

CoreOS was one of the first companies to bet big on containerized software, which uses an execution environment that’s lighter weight and more isolated than a traditional virtual machine. When Google released its Kubernetes container orchestration project in 2014, CoreOS made an early bet on that, at a time when competition was still hot in the container orchestration space.

Kubernetes doesn’t seem like such a risky bet anymore. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have all launched managed services for their cloud platform that are built on top of the upstream open source project, and they’re just the tip of the iceberg, with plenty of other providers (including Red Hat) also in the market.

One of CoreOS’s key value propositions, according to CEO Alex Polvi, is that its software can provide customers with a consistent, cloud-agnostic execution environment — meaning that it can help save enterprises from being locked into a particular provider.

This deal could provide a major boost to enterprise sales of CoreOS’s products, since the company is often trying to reach the same customers who would be interested in deploying some amount of Red Hat’s enterprise Linux stack.

Story developing, more to come.