If you’re not getting enough sleep, you can blame it on those blue light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are replacing incandescent light bulbs everywhere. But Soraa is out to protect your eyes and your sleep cycle with violet LEDs that also give you the full spectrum of colors. The company is announcing its better light bulbs today.

Fremont, California-based Soraa has been making high-end LED bulbs for five years, but today the company is launching two consumer bulbs dubbed Soraa Radiant and Soraa Healthy. They’re the byproduct of years of research by Shuji Nakamura, the father of the modern LED light and founder of Soraa.

Image Credit: Soraa

In the past couple of decades, blue LEDs have been slowly taking over, as their costs have fallen below those of incandescent bulbs, and they save on energy costs. But they also have a downside. Blue LEDs cannot reproduce the entire color spectrum, and so they aren’t as good at illuminating vibrant colors. On top of that, blue LEDs can inhibit the body’s production of melatonin, a hormone that enables you to fall asleep more easily. In doing that, blue LEDs can cause you to lose sleep.

Nakamura was the inventor of blue LEDs used for lighting in the 1990s, and in 2014 he won the Nobel Prize for physics. In 2008, he started Soraa to finish the work he had started. In 2012, the company started shipping its first violet LEDs, which were expensive back then and so were used in high-end applications such as lighting for museums, hotels, galleries, historical buildings, and luxury retailers.

Now Soraa has been able to bring down the costs. The Soraa Radiant bulb will sell for $13.95 each, while the Soraa Healthy will sell for $18.95. That’s more than a blue LED, which costs $10 for a half-dozen. But it’s also healthier, said T.J. Grewal, chief product officer at Soraa, in an interview with VentureBeat.

Image Credit: Soraa

“Blue LEDs have replaced incandescents and saved energy,” Grewal said. “But the downside is the light isn’t giving you the full color spectrum. And it inhibits your sleep. Our lights reinforce your sleep cycle.”

Soraa Radiant is a full-spectrum bulb that will give you “museum quality light in your home,” Grewal said. It reproduces the light of the sun as closely as possible, which means red colors will look more vibrant and skin tones look more attractive. The white light from a violet LED is more pure, and shades of white light become more visible.

Colors produced with standard blue LEDs, by contrast, have gaps because phosphorus filters put on the blue LEDs can’t really simulate sunlight’s effects. Standard LEDs have an R9 value below 10 percent and an RW of zero (those are lighting quality terms). Soraa Radiant LED bulbs create light with an R9 value of 95 percent and RW value of 100 percent.

Carli Lloyd, captain of the US women’s national soccer team, said in an interview that she has always been diligent about her sleep and she needs about nine hours of sleep.

“I need that to be sharp on the field and quicker than my opponents,” Lloyd said. “The thought is to put the Soraa light in your bedroom. I’m in the process of getting a new home with my husband. We are researching bulbs and this is the best company to be affiliated with.”

Image Credit: Soraa

Meanwhile, Soraa Healthy LED bulbs have zero blue light. The invisible blue light in sunlight is like a wake-up call in the morning. It triggers your body to wake up. At night, when there is no light, your body produces melatonin, preparing you for sleep. The natural hormone regulates your sleep and wake cycles. When blue light disappears and melatonin levels rise, we become sleepy.

But standard LED bulbs pump invisible blue light into you at night, inhibiting the melatonin and making you stay up longer. Falling asleep is more difficult because your body still thinks it’s daytime. Soraa Healthy LED bulbs produce a soft white light, and they don’t inhibit melatonin production.

Image Credit: Soraa

Soraa manufactures its own bulbs with proprietary LEDs. They are fully dimmable and they don’t making a buzzing noise. Also, Soraa light does not produce the stroboscopic effect that has been shown to cause headaches, eye-strain and fatigue, Grewal said. The bulbs are available on Soraa‘s site and on Amazon.

“Your lights shouldn’t do you harm,” Grewal said. “It’s hard to have a good sleep regimen without the right lighting.”