Paris-based Spendesk said today it has raised $9.9 million in venture capital as the company prepares to develop the scope of its platform and expand across Europe.

Spendesk’s service seeks to simplify the process for approving and managing employees’ expense reporting. But that’s just a starting point for a company that eventually wants to be a platform for facilitating all payments made by a company, according to CEO and co-founder Rudolphe Ardant.

“In your private life, when you want to buy something, it’s very easy right now,” Ardant said. “But in your professional life, it can still take a two week approval process. So we wondered how we can make payments in companies as simple as in your private life?”

Founded in 2016, the company is notable in part because it counts Ardant among its co-founders. Ardant was co-founder of digital advertising startup Wozaik which was sold in 2013 to France’s version of the Yellow Pages. He then went to work as COO for Drivy, another high-flying French startup that has raised about $43 million for its car rental marketplace. But he left after a year to become an entrepreneur in residence at eFounders, where he developed the idea for Spendesk. Such serial entrepreneurship and job hopping may be common in Silicon Valley, but it can still be the exception in Europe.

Right now, Spendesk offers two products. The first was a virtual credit card a company can generate that allows an employee to make a one-time purchase or sign up for a subscription for a service. The second is a plastic credit card that is tied to an app. Any time an employee makes a purchase with the card, they can take a picture of the receipt and the expense is immediately reported to the finance team with no further expense reporting needed.

“They know exactly who spends what at the company,” Ardant said. “They can track expenses much more accurately.”

But the company wants to move beyond just eliminating the administrative hassle of reporting and approving expenses. Eventually, Ardant said the goal is to continuing developing the platform so it can manage all aspects of spending and purchasing at a company. In less than two years, Spendesk has signed up 600 customers, which attracted the attention of investors. Spendesk has now raised a total of about $13 million including its seed funding.

“Spendesk has created a seamless product that their customers love, which is not an easy task when you talk about expenses,” said Dominique Vidal, partner at Index Ventures, in a statement. “Whilst many other solutions have digitized the expense management process, Spendesk has built an entirely new workflow to manage spending across the company.”