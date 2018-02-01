As announced with a tease on Twitter, Google has just released an Apple TV client for YouTube TV, providing owners of the fourth-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K with a way to enjoy YouTube’s over-the-top television offering. YouTube TV was announced in late February 2017 and launched in April, initially in five cities.

For a $35 monthly fee, YouTube TV includes a bundle of over 50 channels, as well as the option to separately purchase Showtime, Fox Soccer Plus, Shudder, and Sundance Now channels for between $5 and $15 each. In addition to allowing six user accounts with three simultaneous streams, Google includes a DVR feature with unlimited recording time, and unlimited streaming of the library within the United States.

YouTube TV can be downloaded directly from the Apple TV’s integrated app store for free, with subscriptions available as in-app purchases; an iOS version of the app can be found in the iOS App Store. Google also released a version of the YouTube TV app for Roku devices this morning, including the same features and pricing, and expanded availability of its YouTube Go ‘offline first’ viewing app for Android users in developing countries.