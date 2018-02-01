Direct-to-Consumer Contact Lens Brand Extends Global Footprint Beyond North America

Hubble, America’s first direct-to-consumer subscription contact lens brand, announced today the second wave of global expansion with a launch in the UK. Following Hubble’s debut in Canada in August 2017, the company’s UK launch is the next step toward global expansion, with plans to bring the subscription service to other countries in Europe in 2018.

Until now, most contact lens wearers have been faced with a dilemma: either pay too much or overuse their lenses in an effort to save money on restocking. Hubble launched in the U.S. in November 2016 with a mission to make buying high-quality daily contact lenses affordable and convenient. Hubble’s subscription service offers contact lenses to consumers at a fraction of the cost of leading contact lens brands.

“We’re thrilled that people are realizing the difference that Hubble can make in their lives – both from financial and convenience perspectives,” added Jesse Horwitz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Hubble. “It’s exciting to see how receptive consumers have been to this service, and we anticipate similar success in the UK and beyond.”

Hubble is one of the fastest growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce startups in the U.S. and the company continues to grow 20% month over month. Hubble has received more than $30MM in venture capital financing, allowing the company to purchase additional inventory to accommodate the growing subscriber base, and to fund the company’s international growth strategy.

“The rate at which our company has grown over the last fourteen months is even further proof that there was a clear void in the market for a service like ours,” said Ben Cogan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Hubble. “Our launches in Canada and the UK are just the beginning of our international journey and we look forward to bringing affordable, daily contact lenses to even more people around the world.”

Hubble’s subscription service contact lenses are now available at uk.HubbleContacts.com, for only £24 a month. Every new customer gets their first two weeks of lenses for free (+£3 s/h), and subscriptions can be canceled at anytime (including during the free period).

About Hubble

Founded in 2016, Hubble is America’s first direct-to-consumer contact lens brand, dedicated to making it affordable and convenient to purchase high-quality contact lenses for a fair price. Through a subscription service, Hubble is able to offer consumers affordable, high-quality, FDA-approved contact lenses with minimal hassle and maximum convenience.

Hubble’s contact lenses are available at www.hubblecontacts.com for $30/month for a monthly subscription. Every new customer gets their first two weeks of lenses free (+$3 S/H), and can cancel anytime, including during the free period.

