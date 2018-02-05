Seeking to break a months-long stalemate, Broadcom today announced that it has significantly increased its offer to acquire Qualcomm, raising the bid to $121 billion.

Under terms of the new offer, Broadcom would pay $82 per share. Qualcomm’s stock closed Friday at $66.07 per share, up from as low as $51.01, where it sat just before word of Broadcom’s interest leaked last fall.

In mid-November, Qualcomm rejected a $103 million offer from Broadcom. The deal valued Qualcomm’s stock at $70 per share, including $60 per share in cash and $10 per share in stock. Broadcom has been trying unsuccessfully to get Qualcomm’s board to enter into negotiations ever since.

The new bid comes one month before Qualcomm’s board meets for its annual shareholder meeting on March 6. Broadcom is seeking to do an end run around the board by nominating its own candidates in advance of the shareholder vote. The hope is that if Qualcomm’s board members continue to hold out, shareholders enticed by the new offer might replace them next month.

The takeover bid is just one more indication of how the shift from desktop to mobile has turned the chip industry upside down. Though such hostile takeovers have happened in tech, they remain rare.

In this case, both companies are major Apple suppliers. Broadcom is hoping a deal would make it the dominant company in the market for smartphone chips. And Qualcomm is seen as having a bigger advantage in the market for chips for 5G networks.