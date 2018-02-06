Serialization solutions leader launches user-friendly demo tool to test-drive signature Cloud traceability solution, Adents Prodigi

Adents, a leading provider of premier, versatile serialization and track & trace solutions, is launching an online demonstration tool showcasing Adents Prodigi, a Cloud traceability solution that centrally manages pharmaceutical serialization regulatory requirements across a comprehensive set of production and supply chain scenarios. The new, free tool can be accessed by current and prospective Adents customers at www.adents-prodigi.com

The demo tool amounts to a test drive of Adents’ signature enterprise level (Level 4) serialization solution. Visitors can experience various functionalities to discover ways in which Adents Prodigi may benefit their business. The first of its kind for such a sophisticated, Cloud-based serialization solution, the demo tool provides both insight and transparency, adding tangibility to the complex, multi-faceted track & trace arena.

The demo tool works in an easy-to-use “if/then” setup. Users can build and add manufacturing facilities, “work” with hypothetical trading partners, add or subtract regulations and target markets, and explore other situational factors that showcase Adents Prodigi’s ability to seamlessly handle a wide array of supply chain scenarios. The demo also allows users to see how Adents Prodigi ties unit levels to bundles and pallets per the industry standard parent-child relationship.

Adents Prodigi entered the market as the only Cloud traceability solution that can centrally manage regulatory requirements mandated in the pharmaceutical industry, connect multiple trading partners, and allow pharmaceutical companies and CMOs to benefit from the massive amounts of data generated during the serialization and track & trace process.

Further, Adents Prodigi opens up new horizons beyond regulatory compliance, in terms of data analysis (including Microsoft Power BI), machine learning tools, or additional capabilities through existing in-house or third-party solutions.

“By offering this unique way of testing Adents Prodigi, we want to prove to the Life Science Market that they can address the challenges of connecting multiple trading partners, managing dozens of countries regulations and take advantage of their serialization data with a very user-friendly platform,” said Christophe Devins, CEO of Adents. “Our 25 years of serialization experience and close partnership with Microsoft’s development team gave us the keys to develop this best-in-class, versatile solution.”

Via Adents Prodigi, Adents became the first European provider to offer a certified Gateway to the European Medicines Verification System (EMVS). Having joined the pilot program, Adents is in the process of connecting Prodigi with the Russian Hub, and integration with Origin – a central data repository in the United States operated by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) – is underway.

Adents will showcase the new demo tool at Pharmapack Europe in Paris February 7-8, in Booth G66, Hall 7.1.

About Adents

Adents is a leading provider of premier serialization solutions for unique product identification and traceability. Adents helps pharmaceutical companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and their Supply Chain Partners adapt to market changes and comply with regulations on drug traceability.

Adents Seriza, a serialization solution for manufacturing sites, has been selected as a preferred solution by Siemens for its customers. Adents Prodigi, a cloud solution jointly developed with Microsoft and powered by Azure technologies, allows for secure data exchange and helps leverage the power of serialization data.

Adents operates globally, with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia and with a worldwide network of solution partners. For more info, visit www.adents.com.

