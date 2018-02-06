Cloud-based software platform automatically creates customer records with contact information, and sends targeted emails to prompt repeat visits

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 6, 2018–

Womply, the leader in front office software for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today launched Womply Engage, a cloud-based software platform for small businesses that helps small businesses keep track of their customers and build engagement automatically.

“Repeat business is the lifeblood of small businesses, but most brick-and-mortar shops don’t have good ways to keep track of who spends money with them, let alone get them to come back,” says Womply founder Toby Scammell. “Consumers are so distracted these days that customer engagement is critical, but busy business owners don’t have time to focus on it. We’ve built a system that does the heavy lifting for them.”

Womply Engage addresses two critical problems for small businesses. First, small brick-and-mortar companies don’t know who their customers are, beyond a handful of regulars they know by name. Second, they don’t have good methods for engaging customers and encouraging repeat business once a customer leaves the store. Even collecting a customer’s email address is difficult for physical businesses, making it hard for them to stay top of mind after the customer leaves the store.

Womply Engage applies the enterprise concepts of customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation to a small business context, with minimal effort required. Every time a customer transacts with a business, Womply Engage builds or updates a customer profile, creating a comprehensive customer directory automatically. From there, the platform finds that customer’s email address without any work required by the business and then automatically sends timely, targeted emails to encourage repeat visits.

“In the online world, everyone has an account by default, which makes it easier to connect the dots and market to customers,” Scammell says. “In contrast, brick-and-mortar businesses don’t have accounts, and their customer records are typically a mess, if they exist at all. Through data and software, we’ve solved this fundamental problem for small businesses so they can take charge of their customer relationships and improve marketing results.”

Womply Engage includes new updates to Womply’s Customer Directory, which was launched in June 2017, and Womply’s Customer Engagement system, which was rolled out in limited pilot late last year. The platform does the following:

Helps small businesses identify their customers by name, see customer lifetime value and purchasing history, and find customer email addresses.

Automatically sends the right customer engagement emails to the right person at the right time, requiring no change in behavior at the point of sale. This keeps the business top of mind and encourages repeat visits.

Charts the output and results of customer engagement emails to small business owners and operators, allowing them to see how often their business is getting back onto customers’ radars and the resulting impact on revenue.

“Data is making every aspect of modern life better, from serving up personalized music and movie recommendations to delivering better medical outcomes,” Scammell says. “Small businesses have been at a disadvantage to big companies and e-commerce retailers when it comes to data for far too long. We’re finally unlocking data for small businesses, connecting it in the right ways, and creating more valuable and mutually beneficial relationships between small companies and their customers.”

To learn more about the Womply Customer Management Platform, request a demo.

About Womply

Womply is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider to small businesses and one of the fastest growing software companies in America. Our mission is to help small businesses thrive in a digital world. Every day we serve more than 100,000 small businesses across 400+ business verticals, in every corner of America. To learn more, visit http://www.womply.com or email info@womply.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005628/en/

Womply

Brad Plothow

Head of Communications

801-400-4640

bplothow@womply.com