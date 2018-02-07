CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 7, 2018–

AfterNow Prez is a new presentation tool created using cutting-edge mixed reality technologies that allows anyone to create immersive and compelling presentations that are memorable.

It’s perfect for sales demos, impactful marketing engagements, and hands-on tutorials. Upload 3D models, images, and videos to a web portal, then physically place them in the real world via the HoloLens. Presenters can sequence their presentations and add beautiful transitions, so their viewers can watch the virtual presentations unfold in their physical environment.

“We were building augmented reality presentations for Fortune 500 companies and seeing how effective AR presentations were; we decided to reduce the complexity and cost of creating engaging and immersive augmented reality experiences. That’s when we started AfterNow Prez.” – Philippe Lewicki, Captain at AfterNow.

AfterNow Prez fits three primary use cases:

Sales, meetings, pitches, or training presentations

Tradeshows and booth demonstrations

Exhibits and showrooms with self-guided tours

“AfterNow Prez is a great opportunity to present in a whole new way. Very intuitive and easy to use! it’s all I ever wanted digital presenting to be!” – Dominic Späth, Founder of INSCALE & INSCALE Interactive

If you use a presentation tool like Powerpoint, Keynote or Google slide to communicate; then you must give AfterNow Prez a try. It takes presentations to an all new level.

About AfterNow ™

AfterNow is an award-winning design and development agency, a Microsoft Partner for Mixed Reality, that specializes in Augmented Reality. AfterNow creates business solutions and entertaining experiences using Mixed Reality. Notable clients include Marvel Disney, WB, Hyperloop (HTT), Boeing, Becton Dickinson and Qualcomm. Reach out to www.afternow.io.

More Information: https://www.afternow.io/afternow-prez/

Teaser Video: https://youtu.be/s2W6PTPaQjg

PressKit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1PrfTB3xHzCdE2x8Mvw0NlHSsL8f4jjd8?usp=sharing

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207006165/en/

AfterNow

Philippe Lewicki

424-258-0776

philippe@affternow.io