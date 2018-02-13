SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 13, 2018–

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced the hiring of Monty Gray as senior vice president of Corporate Development, Patrick McCue as senior vice president of Worldwide Partners, and the promotions of Kristina Johnson to Chief People Officer, and Angela Grady to executive vice president and Chief of Staff. Gray and McCue bring a combined 40+ years of experience working in enterprise software and identity and access management, serving in roles across corporate development, strategic partnerships and alliances, and mergers and acquisitions. Johnson has more than 20 years of experience in human resources, change management and building global teams, and Grady has over 25 years of experience in global business operations, data and analytics and scaling large organizations.

Details on Executive Hires + Promotions

Gray will report directly to Frederic Kerrest, co-founder and COO. He will be responsible for strategy and execution across the Okta Integration Network (OIN), corporate development and strategic partners.

McCue will report to Charles Race, president of Worldwide Field Operations at Okta. He will be responsible for forging new partnerships for Okta in a broad array of verticals and geographies while expanding and empowering existing partners.

Grady will report directly to Todd McKinnon, co-founder and CEO. She will be responsible for driving the company’s strategy and planning process and have oversight for all company execution.

Johnson will also report directly to McKinnon. She will be responsible for global talent acquisition, people operations and development of people.

Comments on the News

Frederic Kerrest, co-founder and COO of Okta

“Our long-term vision to build Okta into an iconic technology company won’t be possible unless we recognize, recruit, retain and reward an amazing leadership team. Monty and Patrick bring the deep expertise and executive leadership needed to grow our corporate footprint and expand the way we partner with other organizations. I’m sure they will both immediately build on the strong foundation and proven strategy we’ve executed to date. Not only are our new hires critical, we’re also recognizing Kristina and Angela, who have helped us build and empower the incredible leadership team we have today. Our leadership team is stronger than ever, with a shared commitment to customers and passion to win.”

Angela Grady, executive vice president and Chief of Staff

“We’ve surpassed some incredible milestones throughout my four years at Okta, but I’ve never been more bullish about the direction of the company,” said Grady. “Between the increasing market opportunity for identity management and the stellar team we’ve put in place, we’re well-positioned to take on new strategic opportunities across geographies and verticals.”

Monty Gray, senior vice president of Corporate Development

“The trends and tailwinds in the industry today are all driving toward the fact that identity is a strategic layer in the enterprise stack,” said Gray. “Okta has demonstrated clear leadership in identity, and corporate development can play a strategic role in helping maintain and grow that leadership position. I’m looking forward to working with Okta’s awesome leadership team to build on the company’s success.”

Kristina Johnson, Chief People Officer

“You can’t build a great company without great people,” said Johnson. “Okta continues to put its people first, a strategy that has helped us build a successful and collaborative company, which in turn benefits our customers. I’m looking forward to continuing to focus on expanding, empowering and mentoring the great team at Okta.”

Patrick McCue, senior vice president of Worldwide Partners

“Okta’s commitment to building a better company and product through partnerships directly benefits its customers, and is completely in-line with what I’ve focused on throughout my career,” said McCue. “I couldn’t agree more with Okta’s vision to secure the ‘extended enterprise,’ across customers, partners, employees and any other audience that needs to access technology. I can’t wait to get started working with Charles and the rest of the top-notch leadership team at Okta.”

Background on Hires + Promotions

Angela Grady, executive vice president and Chief of Staff: Grady has been with Okta since 2014, formerly serving as the senior vice president of Global Operations and Chief of Staff. She was previously the senior vice president, Operations and Chief of Staff for Marketing Cloud & Data.com at Salesforce.

Monty Gray, senior vice president of corporate development: Gray most recently led corporate development at SAP where he was responsible for some of their most transformative acquisitions, including Concur, SuccessFactors, Ariba and most recently Callidus. Under Gray's leadership, the corporate development team successfully completed approximately 45 acquisitions and targeted strategic investments.

Kristina Johnson, Chief People Officer: Kristina Johnson has been with Okta since 2015, formerly serving as vice president of people. Before Okta, Kristina led international human resources at EnerNOC and was a strategic business partner at the University of California, Berkeley.

Patrick McCue, senior vice president of worldwide partnerships: Before joining Okta, McCue was at customer identity and access management company Gigya, where he was responsible for the strategy, development and management of Gigya's Partner Program, as well as the company's channels and alliances partners. Before that, he served as the VP of Channels at QlikTech and ExactTarget.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees of many of the world’s largest enterprises. It also securely connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. With over 5,000 integrations, the Okta Identity Cloud enables simple and secure access from any device. Thousands of customers, including Experian, 20th Century Fox, LinkedIn, Flex, News Corp, Dish Networks, and Adobe trust Okta to work faster, boost revenue and stay secure. Okta helps customers fulfill their missions faster by making it safe and easy to use the technologies they need to do their most significant work.

