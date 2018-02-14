In honor of Valentine’s Day, the team at Dashbot took a closer look at how men and women show their love for Facebook Messenger bots. Our team processes more than three billion messages a month; we used January’s data for our analysis.

Here’s a holiday-themed look at how users interact with Facebook chatbots.

Women’s usage is on the rise

In general, there are more men using Facebook chatbots than women. On average, about 59 percent of chatbot users are men, whereas 37 percent are women and 4 percent didn’t specify.

Men tend to interact with chatbots for longer as well, with session times about 16 percent longer than women, although the number of messages tends to be about the same — men apparently type more slowly. Men have higher engagement as well, with 27 percent more sessions per user than women.

About 15 percent of both men and women use more than one bot a month.

Women’s usage has risen over the past year, though. In our report last year, on average only 28 percent of a bot’s users were women. Men’s engagement, as measured by sessions per user, was 50 percent higher than women’s at the time, as opposed to 27 percent now. Similarly, last year only 10.6 percent of women used multiple bots. This number has increased.

What are men and women saying?

The top messages for men and women are about the same. Although it’s interesting to see “ok” higher up than “hi” and “hello” for women, as those and the thumbs up tend to be the top three overall regardless of gender when we looked at this in the past.

The ‘romance’ languages

We looked at a few “romantic” words to see how men and women chat. For the most part, the top 10 messages were fairly similar between genders. However, the top messages for Portuguese women were pretty interesting — they tend to send more welcoming messages like “good morning,” “good afternoon,” and “good night” (“bom dia,” “boa tarde,” and “boa noite,” respectively). Another interesting message was “cc” in French, which is slang for “coucou,” equivalent to “hey” or “hello” in English.

Love stickers together

As we have mentioned in previous reports, users communicate in more than just words — they use images, stickers, audio, video, and more.

We looked at the use of stickers among men and women. Fairly equal percentages of men and women use stickers in chats — it’s only about a 1 percent difference more for men.

The top 10 most common stickers, based on the number of bots, are about the same for both. However, the next 10 is where differences start to become more apparent.



In the next 10, we see more variety in the stickers and the relative frequency of use.

What about love?

As it is Valentine’s Day, we wanted to see where all the love is. While both men’s and women’s average sentiment across bots are positive, hovering slightly over neutral, women’s sentiment is almost double that of men. Who says “love” more, though? Or “luv,” “I luv u,” “I love you” …

While a higher percentage of messages containing “love” come from women, men tend to send the messages at a higher frequency. About 51 percent of messages containing the word “love” come from women, as compared to 44 percent from men and 5 percent from users who didn’t specify their gender. However, men tend to send double the number of messages per user containing a variation of the word love than women. Fewer men may say it, but when they do, they say it more frequently.

We’re big fans of chatbots and love the data and insights that can be gleaned from them. It’s all unstructured data — users can say, or write, whatever they like — telling bots exactly what they want, and what they think of the results after.

Arte Merritt is the CEO and cofounder of Dashbot, a bot analytics platform for Facebook, Alexa, Google Home, Slack, Twitter, Kik, and other conversational interfaces.