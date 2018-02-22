MojiLaLa also rebrands as Leo Stickers

Augmented reality marketplace Surreal has rebranded as Leo AR and joined visioncamp, a new accelerator program operated by betaworks.

MojiLaLa, the emoji marketplace operated under Surreal, will also be folded under the LEO umbrella as Leo Stickers. The name changes reflect the brands’ shared focus on augmented visual communication, a growing medium that is revolutionizing how people interact with each other and the world around them.

By letting users download realistic 3D and 4D animated objects and photogrammetry, Leo AR empowers smartphone owners to fully express their creativity in the physical world. Alongside Leo Stickers’ artist-created emoji stickers, these innovative tools put the LEO companies at the forefront of a new era of visual communication.

“Uniting these companies under the LEO umbrella lets us pursue our shared vision of an exciting world in which every smartphone owner can bring a new kind of creativity to their everyday environments,” said Dana Loberg, co-founder and CEO of LEO. “Just as the Leo astrological sign is associated with a strong drive to bring people together and create change, our companies are creating powerful new tools for self-expression and unique ways for people to reimagine the physical spaces around them.”

As an example of Leo AR’s power, a user might choreograph a scene in which their child interacts with an AR tiger and elephant right in their living room, or they might place rainbow-inspired dinosaurs around the kitchen floor and act out a scene from their favorite Jurassic Park film.

In joining the visioncamp accelerator, the LEO companies are in the midst of an 11-week residency in New York City, learning from betaworks’ expertise in building conversational UI and mixed-reality companies. After participating in Leo Stickers’ 2017 seed round, betaworks presently offers the firm hands-on guidance across a number of key disciplines, including product development, platform integration, data science, branding and fundraising. Leo AR is joined in the accelerator program by six other companies that also specialize in augmented reality.

About LEO

LEO is the first marketplace for augmented visual communication, a growing medium that is revolutionizing the way people interact with each other and the world around them. LEO operates Leo AR (an AR marketplace for realistic 3D and 4D animated objects and photogrammetry) and Leo Stickers (the world’s leading emoji marketplace) — unlocking new forms of visual expression to anyone with a smartphone. For more information, visit www.leoapp.com.

