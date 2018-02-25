At Mobile World Congress 2018 today, Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+, successors to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, respectively. After months of leaks, Samsung’s ninth-generation phones are now official.

Preorders begin March 2, and the devices will begin shipping March 16. Before you get your credit card ready, you might want to see exactly what you’re buying — Samsung’s major highlight is the camera, but there are other improvements worth noting. The tables below show you what Samsung changed, comparing the Galaxy S8 to the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S8 to the Galaxy S9+.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S9

Galaxy S8 Galaxy S9
Display 5.8-inch QHD+, 2960×1440, 570ppi 5.8-inch QHD+, 2960×1440, 570ppi
Network LTE Cat 16 LTE Cat 18
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
Processors Octa-core 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz
Rear camera 12MP, f/1.7 12MP, f/1.5-f/2.4
Front camera 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.7
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh
Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack
Memory 4GB 4GB
Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
microSD slot Yes Yes
Resistance IP68 IP68
Biometrics Iris, Fingerprint, Face Iris, Fingerprint, Face, Scan
Height 148.9mm 147.7mm
Width 68.1mm 68.7mm
Depth 8.0mm 8.5mm
Weight 155g 163g
SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Assistant Bixby Bixby
Colors Black, Blue, Gold, Gray, Silver Black, Blue, Gray, Purple
OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 8.0 Oreo

 

Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs. Samsung Galaxy S9+

Galaxy S8+ Galaxy S9+
Display 6.2-inch QHD+, 2960×1440, 529ppi 6.2-inch QHD+, 2960×1440, 529ppi
Network LTE Cat 16 LTE Cat 18
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
Processors Octa-core 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz
Rear cameras 12MP, f/1.7 12MP (f/1.7-f2.4), 12MP (F2.4)
Front camera 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.7
Battery 3,500mAh 3,500mAh
Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack
Memory 4GB 6GB
Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
microSD slot Yes Yes
Resistance IP68 IP68
Biometrics Iris, Fingerprint, Face Iris, Fingerprint, Face, Scan
Height 159.5mm 158.1mm
Width 73.4mm 73.8mm
Depth 8.1mm 8.5mm
Weight 173g 189g
SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Assistant Bixby Bixby
Colors Black, Blue, Gold, Gray, Silver Black, Blue, Gray, Purple
OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 8.0 Oreo

 
Both the S9 and S9+ are slightly shorter, a tad wider, and a little thicker than the S8 and S8+ — but these changes are so minor you’re unlikely to notice them. Both also have more storage options and faster processors. The rest is largely the same, whether we’re comparing the screens or the battery capacities. With the S9+, however, you do get more RAM and dual cameras on the back.