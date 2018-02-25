At Mobile World Congress 2018 today, Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+, successors to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, respectively. After months of leaks, Samsung’s ninth-generation phones are now official.

Preorders begin March 2, and the devices will begin shipping March 16. Before you get your credit card ready, you might want to see exactly what you’re buying — Samsung’s major highlight is the camera, but there are other improvements worth noting. The tables below show you what Samsung changed, comparing the Galaxy S8 to the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S8 to the Galaxy S9+.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S9

Galaxy S8 Galaxy S9 Display 5.8-inch QHD+, 2960×1440, 570ppi 5.8-inch QHD+, 2960×1440, 570ppi Network LTE Cat 16 LTE Cat 18 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Processors Octa-core 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz Rear camera 12MP, f/1.7 12MP, f/1.5-f/2.4 Front camera 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.7 Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack Memory 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB microSD slot Yes Yes Resistance IP68 IP68 Biometrics Iris, Fingerprint, Face Iris, Fingerprint, Face, Scan Height 148.9mm 147.7mm Width 68.1mm 68.7mm Depth 8.0mm 8.5mm Weight 155g 163g SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Assistant Bixby Bixby Colors Black, Blue, Gold, Gray, Silver Black, Blue, Gray, Purple OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 8.0 Oreo

Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs. Samsung Galaxy S9+

Galaxy S8+ Galaxy S9+ Display 6.2-inch QHD+, 2960×1440, 529ppi 6.2-inch QHD+, 2960×1440, 529ppi Network LTE Cat 16 LTE Cat 18 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Processors Octa-core 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz Rear cameras 12MP, f/1.7 12MP (f/1.7-f2.4), 12MP (F2.4) Front camera 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.7 Battery 3,500mAh 3,500mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack Memory 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB microSD slot Yes Yes Resistance IP68 IP68 Biometrics Iris, Fingerprint, Face Iris, Fingerprint, Face, Scan Height 159.5mm 158.1mm Width 73.4mm 73.8mm Depth 8.1mm 8.5mm Weight 173g 189g SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Assistant Bixby Bixby Colors Black, Blue, Gold, Gray, Silver Black, Blue, Gray, Purple OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 8.0 Oreo



Both the S9 and S9+ are slightly shorter, a tad wider, and a little thicker than the S8 and S8+ — but these changes are so minor you’re unlikely to notice them. Both also have more storage options and faster processors. The rest is largely the same, whether we’re comparing the screens or the battery capacities. With the S9+, however, you do get more RAM and dual cameras on the back.