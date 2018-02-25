In the race to win the 5G market, China’s Huawei took another step forward today when it announced what it claims is the first commercially available 5G chipset.

Called the Balong 5G01, the company says it is compliant with the recent standards that were locked down last December by industry group 3GPP. While 5G is expected to eventually able network speed of 20 Gbps, this first chipset from Huawei offers up to 2.3 Gbps.

There was no pricing information. But Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, said the chip was just the latest example of how Huawei is aggressively pushing forward with 5G.

He also demonstrated the Customer Premise Unit the company is developing to allow end users to start experiencing 5G in their homes and offices.

Yu was speaking a day before the official opening of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the telecom industry’s largest annual gathering where 5G is expected to be the main theme.