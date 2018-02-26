SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 26, 2018–

OutboundWorks, Inc., quickly emerging as THE leader in automated sales development, announced today that it has officially acquired Hexa.ai. Terms of the deal included a combination of cash and stock and the entire Hexa.ai team will come on board with OutboundWorks.

Effective outbound sales development depends on relevance, timing, and personalization. Hexa’s automation solves the personalization problem for OutboundWorks customers. Anders Fredriksson, co-founder of Hexa.ai has been working on the technology with his team for the past six years, “most personalization technologies fail because they treat it as a fixed attribute of the recipient (like ‘name’ or ‘title’). The reason Hexa’s personalization works at scale, is that we treat each relationship between sender and recipient as unique, which means that every personalized message changes depending on who is sending it.” Hexa’s technology automates the process that sales development reps spend much of their time doing (researching companies and individuals for the purpose of personalizing cold emails) and enables personalization against hundreds of data points instead of just one or two. “Hyper-Personalization at scale has always been the future of automated sales development. What used to take a sales development rep 20 minutes of research per email now happens instantly in bulk and the quality is much higher. With the combination of OutboundWorks and Hexa.ai, that future is here now. Any company hiring SDRs, should have a conversation with us,” said Ben Sardella, Co-Founder of OutboundWorks.

OutboundWorks, which has combined humans and technology to deliver qualified appointments, has grown to over 25 employees and 50 customers in less than 9 months of official launch. With the acquisition and integration of Hexa, customers have already experienced a significant increase in results. “Hexa set out to build the world’s most powerful hyper-personalization engine at scale for sales development, when we saw the traction OutboundWorks was achieving and the talent they were putting together in such a short period of time, we knew that was the team we wanted to be a part of,” said Brendan Short, CEO of Hexa.ai.

Sales development is one of the fastest growing job markets in the US according to LinkedIn’s 2017 U.S. Emerging Jobs Report, increasing 5.7x in 2017. Historically, there’s been 2 options, build it in-house or outsource. Automated sales development, for the first time, is a true 3rd option. “Traditionally outsourced services have taken the approach that they can hire faster and cheaper than the companies they support, the problem with that is quality issues consistently impact the brand. With OutboundWorks, we have married together horizontal specialization to consistently deliver qualified appointments to our customers at a rate exponentially lower than building a team in-house,” said Bryan Franklin, CEO of OutboundWorks.

