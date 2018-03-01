Microsoft announced several improvements to its pre-built AI tools for companies today, focused on improving facial recognition, custom image classification, and understanding of important entities. The updates all come to the company’s suite of Cognitive Services — APIs that developers can call to deliver intelligent capabilities without a great deal of AI expertise.

The three updated services — Microsoft’s Custom Vision Service, Face API, and Bing Entity Search — are all designed to make it easier for companies to reap the benefits of the current AI boom, even if they’re not paying for a professional data scientist on their staff. That’s important, given the limited number of AI experts currently available, how much they cost to hire, and how complicated the task of rolling your own AI capabilities can be.

The Custom Vision Service is now in paid public beta. It allows companies to train their own image classification tools for specific tasks (like identifying different types of birds, or distinguishing between varieties of cucumber) without building their own AI models. Microsoft previously made it available as a free public preview.

Models created using the Custom Vision Service can be exported from Microsoft’s cloud and deployed on smartphones using Apple’s CoreML framework and Google’s TensorFlow. That means it’s possible for people to use them without the latency of phoning home to a Microsoft server.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Face API received an update that allows customers to train it on recognizing up to a million faces, which means that it can be used to distinguish between many more people than before, or used to add additional fidelity to face detection of a smaller group of folks. That’s key for applications like intelligent security systems that recognize when people enter a building.

Finally, the Bing Entity Search service is generally available. That service, which uses the same knowledge graph that powers Microsoft’s search engine, allows developers to query for particularly famous people, places, and things, and get pertinent information back. That’s useful for scenarios like an app that wants to display information about professional basketball players users search for.

All of these updates are key for Microsoft as it competes against a slew of other cloud providers and startups to provide companies with intelligent capabilities for their applications. Amazon, Google, and IBM all offer their own suites of AI-based APIs.