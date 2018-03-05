In an attempt to predict startup success from their inception, I and four of my colleagues at NYU developed an AI-powered engine and conducted a digital footprint analysis of more than 6,000 founders using data points such as educational background, employment history, entrepreneurial experience, and personality traits. Based on that training data, our algorithm then predicts how likely a brand new startup is to succeed and gives it a score.

With some 80 cryptocurrency ICOs scheduled to launch this month, we turned our algorithm on the various contenders to find the most promising ones. It scored the highest at 100 percent and rated the others relative to that top score. Below are the top 20.

(Note: This ranking is not intended to be used as investment advice.)

1. PikcioChain

Score: 98%

Total Funding: $9 million

ICO Date: 1 – 31 March 2018

Headquarters: Switzerland

PikcioChain provides regulatory compliant collection, exchange, and verification of personal information through a secure data ecosystem, which gives users control over how to share their data.

2. Auctus

Score: 97%

ICO Date: 30 March – 13 April 2018

Headquarters: Switzerland

Auctus is an Ethereum smart contract-powered platform for retirement plans. It supports both traditional and cryptocurrency assets, provides robo-advisory, and optimizes portfolios.

3. AdMine

Score: 96%

ICO Date: 19 March 2018 – unknown

Headquarters: Scotland

AdMine is a platform that monetizes users’ online advertising activities on search engines and applications, allowing them to choose what ads to see and paying them for viewing, sharing personal data, and participating in campaigns.

4. Current

Score: 96%

Total Funding: $8.6 million

ICO Date: 14 March – 1 April 2018

Headquarters: US

Current is a blockchain-powered streaming platform that rewards users for their data, time and attention in addition to letting them decide how to stream and pay for their media.

5. Incremint

Score: 96%

ICO Date: 5 March – 15 April 2018

Headquarters: US

Incremint is a blockchain-based escrow solution that enables issuers to allocate and escrow a percentage of their ICO-raised funds, which could only be released after meeting milestones and the approval of token holders.

6. Octobase

Score: 92%

ICO Date: 15 March 2018 – unknown

Headquarters: South Africa

Octobase focuses on making blockchain technology more accessible to people through building an interface that is simple and secure.

7. Cvproof

Score: 91%

ICO Date: 1 March – 18 April 2018

Headquarters: Singapore

Cvproof is a blockchain-based platform that digitally validates CVs and checks career credentials, offering an incentive model for stakeholders in the job market through INK tokens.

8. NKOR

Score: 89%

ICO Date: 3 March – 3 April 2018

Headquarters: Gibraltar

NKOR is creating a blockchain-powered marketplace for intellectual property (IP) that provides new standards for verification and distribution of data to help content creators manage their creative rights.

9. KRIPT

Score: 89%

ICO Date: 9 March – 9 April 2018

Headquarters: Singapore

KRIPT is a blockchain-based mobile application for cryptocurrency trading and ICO investments, which provides investment recommendations using AI, as well as an automated scoring system for upcoming ICOs.

10. NERA

Score: 89%

ICO Date: 8 March – 8 April 2018

Headquarters: Singapore

New Era Energy (NERA) is a blockchain-powered platform that measures the clean energy footprint of individuals and organizations to accelerate clean and renewable energy adoption throughout Southeast Asia.

11. JWC Ventures

Score: 89%

ICO Date: 1 March – 16 March 2018

Headquarters: Singapore

JWC Ventures provides tokensized Venture Capital to connect the VC world with blockchain and eCommerce.

12. IPStock

Score: 89%

ICO Date: 1 March – 30 April 2018

Headquarters: Switzerland

IPStock is a blockchain-powered content registry system for digital visual content that covers global stock images, including photos, videos, and illustrations, among others.

13. Creditcoin

Score: 86%

ICO Date: 1 March – 1 April 2018

Headquarters: US

Creditcoin supports the growing ecosystem of influencer and social channels through a standardized payment protocol that protects original content and prevents fraud and duplication.

14. Amon

Score: 86%

ICO Date: 4 March – 4 April 2018

Headquarters: Gibraltar

Amon is a Crypto debit card, which features a multi-crypto wallet and uses AI to provide the best crypto exchange rate for daily purchases.

15. VLB

Score: 85%

ICO Date: 12 March – 9 April 2018

Headquarters: Estonia

VLB or Vehicle Lifecycle Blockchain is a decentralized registry of all vehicle-related information, including ownership, insurance, maintenance and repairs.

16. Etherty

Score: 84%

ICO Date: 15 March – 30 April 2018

Headquarters: UAE

Etherty is a blockchain-based real estate platform that enables users to buy, sell, and trade international properties with a minimum bank account balance of $1,000.

17. SuccessLife

Score: 84%

Total Funding: $7.3 million

ICO Date: 16 March 2018 – unknown

Headquarters: Singapore

SuccessLife is a digital platform for personal and business development content generated by industry leaders in talks, courses, seminars, and events, among others.

18. IZX

Score: 84%

ICO Date: 1 March – 30 April 2018

Headquarters: Singapore

IZX is a blockchain-based open game platform that offers developers, players, and advertisers a cryptocurrency wallet, where all successes and failures are reflected.

19. Flying Money

Score: 82%

ICO Date: 30 March – 18 May 2018

Headquarters: Hong Kong

Flying Money is an Ethereum-powered blockchain development company that creates FinTech products, with 100 percent of digital currencies backed by fiat money.

20. True Reply

Score: 81%

ICO Date: 1 March – 1 April 2018

Headquarters: US

True Reply is creating a voice-based ecosystem for data collection that allows businesses to send incentivized surveys and respondents to earn cryptocurrency (TrueCoin) as a reward for their participation.

Amr Shady is a data science engineer and cofounder and CEO of Aingel.