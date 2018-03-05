The cost of doing business in Silicon Valley is out of control — and now is the time for tech companies to think about how to build a business that doesn’t rely solely on finding talent in the Bay Area.

This week, VentureBeat will be in Reno, Nevada at our inaugural Blueprint conference, talking about how tech companies can tap into the fertile business communities developing across the U.S in places such as Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, and Raleigh.

VentureBeat will be livestreaming the event. The conference starts on Monday, March 5 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time and concludes on Wednesday, March 7.

On Monday, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will discuss how tech has revitalized the city’s economy. In 2009, the city had a 14 percent unemployment rate. Today, the city has an unemployment rate of 4 percent and is home to big-name employers including Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla.

On Tuesday, you’ll hear from tech luminaries including Esther Dyson and Tim O’Reilly, who will share their ideas for building an economy that provides better returns for all citizens. Executives from tech companies including Walmart, Google, Microsoft, and Zendesk will also discuss the ways that they are investing in workers and businesses in Middle America.

On Wednesday, the focus will shift toward investors and entrepreneurs who are finding success in the Heartland. SoftBank’s Michael Ronen and Koch Disruptive Technologies’ Jason Illian will highlight the promise they see in startups built in emerging tech ecosystems.

Check out the full agenda for Blueprint here, then join us online!