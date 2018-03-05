HP is announcing a new line of sanitizable and secure laptops, displays, and all-in-one desktops aimed at health care workers in hospitals and clinics.

The new laptops are designed to be easily cleaned with germicidal wipes, without the worry that moisture will damage the electronics. The products address the problem of health care-associated infections (HAIs), which result in 1.7 million illnesses in the U.S. each year — and 99,000 deaths. The security aspects of the new products address the problem of health care data breaches, which cost $6.2 billion a year, according to market researcher Protenus.

The laptops have integrated radio frequency identification (RFID) readers for single sign-on authentication, allowing workers to sign in by tapping their badges on the laptop’s touchpad. It also has fingerprint identification. HP announced the products at the HIMSS18 health care event.

Image Credit: HP

Reid Oakes, senior director of worldwide health care at HP, said in a press briefing that the products were custom-designed to address the health care market, with special attention to patient safety, smarter workflows, telemedicine, and security features that are demanded by laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

“HP designed these computers for easy sanitation, so you can clean the computer while it’s still on,” Oakes said. “The clickpad is also calibrated to work with touch by surgical gloves.”

Image Credit: HP

The new devices include the HP EliteBook 840 G5 Healthcare Edition notebook, the HP EliteOne 800 G4 23.8 Healthcare Edition All-in-One (AiO), and the HP Healthcare Edition HC270cr Clinical Review Display. The devices show that HP is focusing its resources on vertical markets to ensure that the PC thrives in an age of smartphones and other devices.

Oakes said that, on average, clinicians log into workstations and applications 70 times a day, based on a study by HIMSS Media for HP. Hp noted that in 2016, over 16 million health care records were exposed or stolen, with the average cost of data breach per lost or stolen record estimated to be $355 in the U.S.

The EliteBook includes HP Easy Clean software to facilitate cleaning with germicidal wipes while the device is still on. The screen has a privacy feature, dubbed HP Sure View Gen4, which prevents it being viewed easily from the side. It is also optimized for audio and video calls. That’s because video consultations are on the rise, in the name of reducing health care costs and increasing convenience.

Image Credit: HP

The laptop has a crypto-secured, physically isolated security controller that reduces the risk of malware attacks.

The all-in-one desktop has integrated dual-band RFID and biometrics for single sign-on authentication, as well as the easy cleaning feature. And the 27-inch display also has an RFID reader that supports single-sign-on authentication and a webcam privacy feature. The sanitation features mean that the products can be used in or near patient rooms with lower risks of infection.

The HP EliteBook 840 G5 Healthcare Edition Notebook is expected to be available in May. The HP EliteOne 800 G4 23.8 Healthcare Edition All-in-One and the display are expected to be available in June.