“Content is a tool to help drive more audience. That’s all it is,” says Ari S. Goldberg, founder and chairman of RNMKR. “My personal perspective is automate everything, but that automation should be genuine, and authentic, and high quality. It shouldn’t be smut.”

RNMKR acts as an investment and management consulting firm, and handles the entire marketing staff for those businesses they take a stake in, including brand, marketing, content, digital media, social media, SEO, SCM, Facebook ads, Google ads, Influenster, and PR Goldberg says. Their portfolio companies include Barber Surgeons Guild, Globalist, and RealBlocks.

“We’re growth hacker oriented,” he says. “Every day my team and I are looking for advanced platforms we use to exponentially grow digital audiences, to increase new revenue streams, and to create influential affiliate networks.”

The content they’re creating for Barber Surgeons Guild is for the consumers who are interested in health and wellness, hair care/skin care, style, appearance, to proactively drive traffic to the top of the funnel, capturing customers who are at least interested in the category. Then they collect and segment email addresses, and use platforms like Infusionsoft and ClickFunnels to build landing pages, dice up the audience even more granularly, and leverage AI-powered drip email campaigns.

Barber Surgeons Guild generated 75,000 email addresses in less than three months. Goldberg also points to the Dollar Shave Club story as an example of the power of that top-of-funnel content creation and lead generation.

“Why’d Dollar Shave Club get bought by Unilever? They get bought because they had an email database of three million people,” he says. “I’m thinking to myself, well shit, Unilever just bought an email database of men that care about grooming.”

And that means to harness that kind of success, optimizing content is absolutely key.

“My team and I work on perfecting the algorithm and the steps that we need to do on a daily basis, and what we’ve come to realize is whether we apply those steps to luxury grooming and essentials, or to travel, or to luxury real estate, it doesn’t matter — it’s the same steps,” Goldberg says. “You’re creating content. You’re doing that based on SEO. You’re still using the same social platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, whatever it might be, so that the foundation, the tactics, are the same but the vertical and the brand might change.”

In other words, they’ve harnessed the power of AI marketing to help create strategies that are replicable for anyone who’s trying to build a digital audience and customer base.

“I build that top-of-the-funnel, hundreds of thousands of people a month coming to our website, coming to our social media, but then that my business model requires only a small fraction of those people to actually convert for me to make a lot of money,” he adds.

