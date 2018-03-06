Technology and Financial Services Industry Leader Appointed to Kony’s Board of Directors

Kony, Inc., the leader in next gen application development and digital banking, has appointed Alan Kerr to Kony’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Kerr will join a distinguished group of board members, including Insight Ventures partner Peter Sobiloff, W Capital Partners managing director Todd Miller, and Georgian Partners managing partner Justin LaFayette.

Kerr currently serves as the senior vice president of Software at Diebold Nixdorf. Kerr has the lead responsibility for the strategy and execution of Diebold Nixdorf’s software solutions and specifically its emerging leadership in digital banking and connected commerce. Kerr has more than 25 years of experience in the information technology and software industry where he held a number of executive positions driving field operations, solution strategies, high-growth initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, global expansion and restructuring for enterprise software companies. Kerr held previous positions at Kofax, HP Software, Peregrine Systems, Ascential Software and Informix Software.

“It is an honor to welcome Alan to our Board of Directors,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. “The combination of Alan’s leadership role in digital at Diebold Nixdorf, the critical role they play as a strategic partner in both banking and retail, and Alan’s rich history in enterprise software, make him an outstanding addition to our board.”

“In today’s digital world, the customer experience is paramount to business survival. Organizations across multiple industries are quickly adapting and changing in order to meet the expectations of their customers, partners and employees,” said Kerr. “This digital mandate creates an enormous opportunity for both Kony and Diebold Nixdorf. I’m excited to join the Kony board and look forward to asserting our joint leadership.”

Kony is a recognized leader in the enterprise mobility space. Recently, Kony was named the only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for five consecutive years. Kony was also named a “Leader” by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc., in The Forrester Wave™ for Mobile Development Platforms, and Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms reports. In addition, Kony has also been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.

