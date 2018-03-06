Free Chrome extension provides high quality emails/phone and simple email campaign tool

Lead411, a leading Sales Intelligence platform, beta-launched a new tool today called Junkyard Panda. The free Chrome extension allows users to find people’s emails and phone numbers at various companies in the United States and Canada. It also has a simple way to send a customized cadence to your prospects and customers. Currently the tool is free with the ability to get more emails via referring others.

“Junkyard Panda’s real value-add is the quality of data that we are providing for free. Users can quickly find an accurate email or direct phone AND then send out a quick template email cadence,” said Tom Blue, CEO of Lead411.

Top Features include:

Advanced Searching – Users can search by domain, person’s name, title, industry, region, etc. The most comprehensive free tool on the market.

Customized Templates – Free Template builder for users to create customized emails to their prospects and leads.

Cadence Builder – Build out a cadence of emails to your prospects and customers scheduled at different times of the day.

Email Tracking – Track your opens and sends for free using Junkyard Panda.

Junkyard Panda is available to download for free here.

About Lead411

Lead411 offers a B2B Lead Intelligence software platform that provides corporate and contact context to sales and marketing teams in order to increase their lead identification and conversion rates. Lead411’s verified list development technology can turbo-charge your marketing programs with high quality target lists that are more accurate and reliable than those acquired by traditional methods.

