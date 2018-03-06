There’s a saying in tech — once the adult entertainment industry adopts something, it’s likely to succeed. From instant cameras to pay-per-view TV, VCRs to Blu-Ray, adult content companies have often been among the first to adopt new technology that has gone on to find wider success.

Decentralized Vision, a blockchain company that is taking on the billing industry, announced today that dozens of companies from a variety of industries have committed to adopting the PumaPay PullPayment Protocol. And a significant percentage of these partnerships are in the adult entertainment industry.

“[The] adult entertainment industry has always been keen on innovation,” Muly Litvak, a strategic investor at PumaPay, told me. “In the case of PumaPay, it is a perfect fit for adult entertainment companies for a number of reasons. Credit card companies classify adult entertainment as a ‘high-risk’ industry, with the processing fees going as high as a whopping 4-8 percent.”

Lower fees are not the only reason for adoption, however.

“Furthermore, the morale of the clients is not the best, and they may end up doing reverse transactions (chargebacks) for various reasons,” Litvak said. “This results in huge losses and fines for the merchant, and this factor is hard to overestimate. According to a research study conducted by Juniper, retailers are on track to lose $71 billion in Card Not Present (CNP) fraud losses globally in a year.“