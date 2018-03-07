Daqri is announcing a new suite of augmented reality productivity applications as part of its push to increase adoption of its AR smart glasses.

While virtual reality (VR) enthusiasm is moving slowly, AR is gaining more traction, and Los Angeles-based Daqri is trying to catch that wave by launching the Daqri Worksense Pro Subscription, a service that delivers AR software and hardware, including Daqri’s smart glasses.

Daqri Worksense is a productivity suite of AR applications that enables the most common AR tasks, helping organizations improve existing business processes. Daqri Worksense includes five applications.

Image Credit: Daqri

“Augmented reality in an enterprise or industrial context needs to be able to clearly improve the solutions to existing problems in order to gain adoption. This will then lead the leveraging of richer functions in AR as it matures,” said Ian Hughes, senior analyst for internet of things (IoT) at market researcher 451 Research, in a statement. “It is also important for any implementation to integrate with existing systems and data. The Daqri Worksense Suite provides common task solutions, such as remote worker support or guided work instructions, but also adds richer elements such as 3D environment scanning and model viewing in situ. Connectors to enterprise systems are also available in the suite.”

These elements include Daqri Show, which enables better video and voice collaboration. It lets you invite others into your live work space and show them what you are seeing. They can guide your point of view and annotate your real-world view with digital tools and instructions. It is aimed at tasks such as collaborating with remote experts who can show you what needs to be done, or for product support situations when a phone call does not provide enough context.

Daqri Show is based on the Daqri Remote Expert app that has been used by customers for over a year.

Another new app is Daqri Scan, which can instantly scan your environment, facilities, or equipment to create photo-realistic 3D digital models. It can replace more expensive, single-purpose hand-held scanners.

Image Credit: Daqri

Daqri is also launching Daqri Tag, which lets you attach your information and notes to real-world facilities, objects, and assets. You will be able to assign different types of content type to tags. Daqri Tag also enables digital information to flow from existing systems, such as IBM Maximo for asset management, into the real world where it belongs.

Then there’s Daqri Model, BIM 360 Edition. You can use it to bring 3D objects from Autodesk BIM 360 Docs into view for review, discussion, or training and to compare designs to actual work in progress.

The last new app is Daqri Guide, which helps you stay on track and learn how to do new tasks with references that include task lists, work instructions, and a variety of digital content types — from documents to videos.

Daqri Show is available now, and the rest of the Daqri Worksense Suite is available in an early adopter program.

“Daqri is improving communication and quality in construction by bringing 3D models to life on project sites by integrating with Autodesk’s BIM 360 construction management platform,” said Sarah Hodges, director of Autodesk’s Construction Business Line, in a statement. “We’ve worked closely for some time with the Daqri team to develop professional-grade augmented reality, and we are thrilled to share this new visualization capability with our customers.”

Daqri said those who buy its smart glasses before May 31 will get a six-month trial of Daqri Worksense Pro. Rivals include Scope AR, Ngrain, and Vuforia.