DAHlicious To Showcase New Branding At Natural Products Expo West, Booth #5169

KEEN Growth Capital (“KEEN”), a leading impact investing fund focused on better-for-you food and wellness brands, today announced the acquisition of a material interest in DAHlicious, maker of organic, probiotic-dense India-style lassi and yogurt. Lassi (pronounced lus-see), is Hindi for a yogurt drink, made in the 4,000-year handcrafted, slow-cultured tradition of India. This acquisition is part of KEEN Growth Capital’s focus on greater social impact in the areas of nutritional well-being and disease mitigating and life-enhancing science and technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with DAHlicious, the only India-style yogurt company of its kind,” said Jerry Bello, Managing Partner at KEEN Growth Capital. “DAHlicious’ slow-cultured process delivers extraordinary probiotic counts, flavor and texture, setting this brand apart from in the diary category. KEEN is dedicated to making India-style ‘lassi’ a household word.”

“DAHlicious is excited to work with KEEN Growth Capital, a leading venture capital firm with decades of experience in food and beverage,” Tom Burns, CEO of DAHlicious. “We know this new relationship will expedite the growth DAHlicious in North America by adding the expertise and access to further penetrate the CPG yogurt space. Expo West will be an exciting time to get to know DAHlicious as we showcase new branding that communicates the positive energy of the brand.”

DAHlicious products can be found at Costco, Costco Canada, Market Basket, Select Safeway stores, Whole Foods and select specialty retailers. The company expects its products to be available at additional national retailers this year.

DAHlicious at Natural Products Expo West, Booth #5169

DAHlicious will show and sample its full product line at Expo West at booth #5169. All products are slow-cultured in the ancient tradition of India. Because of this unique approach, DAHlicious yogurts are probiotic-dense, rich and creamy in texture and smooth in taste – never with any bitterness. The three product lines showcased are:

India-style organic grass-fed whole milk Lassi yogurt drink – 60 billion probiotics per bottle

India-style organic almond milk lassi yogurt drink – 60 billion probiotics per bottle

India-style organic almond milk cup yogurt – 15 billion probiotics per cup

New Branding Showcased – “Live DAHliciously!™“

The timeless, 4,000-year India lassi traditions come to life for a new generation with fresh brand elements and packaging. DAHlicious will unveil a new logo, brand icon, tagline and packaging for all its product lines at Expo West. The company has created branding that is more energetic and colorful to be broadly appealing to consumers in North America. The new tagline is “Live DAHliciously!” to inspire a holistic, better-for-you lifestyle. “The Painted Elephant,” a new illustrated brand icon, is designed to be the symbol of ancient wisdom and time-honored Indian tradition.

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food-related companies that generate meaningful social impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long term disease mitigation. Keen’s infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.

About DAHlicious

DAHlicious is the leading India-styled Lassi and yogurt company in North America. The company’s traditional, slow-cultured process, DAHlicious Flavor Notes™, and unique India-styled platform make its product lines a leader in the yogurt category. The company’s products can be found in Costco, Costco Canada, Market Basket, select Safeway stores, Whole Foods and specialty grocery stores. Live DAHliciously!™ For more information visit www.DAHlicious.com and follow the company on social media.

