Salesforce and Dropbox today announced a deep partnership aimed at helping customers of both tech companies get more out of the joint use of their products.

Customers will be able to easily share files they have stored in Dropbox with colleagues through Salesforce’s Quip service, which provides a live collaboration environment for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. In addition, Salesforce’s Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud Services will allow customers to create customized Dropbox folders that help customers collaborate both internally and externally.

Working together is nothing new for the two companies. Dropbox has integrated with Salesforce through an AppExchange add-on, and Salesforce Ventures has been a Dropbox investor since 2014. Both companies are also deepening their use of the other’s services — Salesforce will use Dropbox Enterprise, while Dropbox will extend its use of software like Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud.

While the two companies have been working together for a while, it will still be some time before the partnership bears fruit. These integrations are expected to come to market in the second half of this year.

This has been a big two weeks for Dropbox when it comes to work with external partners. Last week, the company announced a deep and broad partnership with Google to integrate some of Dropbox’s capabilities with the tech titan’s G Suite productivity software. Dropbox already has a number of existing technology partnerships, including those with Adobe, Microsoft, and Autodesk.

Dropbox COO Dennis Woodside said in an interview with VentureBeat that the company wants to ensure its service integrates well with whatever has broad adoption among its customers.

Today’s news comes shortly after Dropbox announced it has filed for an initial public offering, though it’s unclear how the deal will affect that process, if at all. Dropbox declined to comment on how this partnership relates to its IPO.