Lumavate, the leading enterprise platform for developing progressive web apps (PWAs) at scale, today announced its raise of $2.5 million in seed funding. The round included participation from Allos Ventures, Collina Ventures, Don Brown, Elevate Ventures, 4G Ventures, and Jupiter Peak. This funding will allow Lumavate to grow its product, sales and marketing teams, as well as further develop its offering to meet the needs of numerous industries.

The Lumavate platform capitalizes on the transition from native mobile apps to PWAs–a major shift happening in mobile tech that is disrupting the way companies interact with consumers. PWAs were first introduced by Google in 2015 and the technology has been backed by major tech players such as Apple, Microsoft and Firefox–making it widely available to consumers regardless of their mobile browser. Through the Lumavate platform, companies can deliver highly-personalized mobile experiences faster and at a fraction of the cost compared to native mobile apps.

“We’re serving an unmet need that exists in enterprise organizations–the ability to quickly create highly-personalized mobile experiences at scale,” said Mark Hill, Lumavate’s CEO and Chairman. “Today’s enterprise organizations rely on their own software engineers or external resources to build and update their native mobile apps. This process is often extremely costly and time consuming, and results in low adoption and engagement. Our platform drastically changes this paradigm by enabling marketers to quickly create mobile experiences using reusable widgets already available within the Lumavate platform, or utilizing widgets created within the platform by their own IT team. This allows marketers to quickly design and deploy highly-personalized mobile experiences that customers can turn to throughout their entire customer journey. It’s because of this that Lumavate is truly the next generation mobile application development platform.”

“Lumavate is on the forefront of what’s happening in mobile tech and is well positioned to capitalize on the transition from native mobile apps to PWAs,” said Jupiter Peak Managing Partner Mike Simmons. “Lumavate’s impressive platform, veteran team and growing roster of enterprise clients–including a Fortune 100 company–are why I’m excited to participate in this round of funding.”

In addition to this new round of funding, Lumavate recently launched its Partner Program to support its growing network of strategic relationships with:

Marketing Agencies

Consulting and System Integrators

Activation Companies (NFC, packaging, and printers)

Technology (Software, IoT platforms, digital ads, and cloud storage)

“We’re really excited about the launch of our partner program and the success our partners are already seeing,” said Lumavate’s Co-founder and Vice President of Business Development Bill Godfrey. “We afford our partners the flexibility to serve their customers as a managed service provider, reseller, or teaming partner, which really helps them differentiate and grow their business.” To learn more about Lumavate’s Partner Program, visit lumavate.com/partners.

About Lumavate

Lumavate is an enterprise platform for building progressive web apps (PWAs) at scale. Through the Lumavate platform, companies deliver highly-personalized mobile experiences throughout the entire customer journey. These mobile experiences drive increased adoption and long-term engagement via smart activation methods. Visit lumavate.com to learn more.

