CNN is moving beyond mobile with its virtual reality journalism. The news organization has partnered with L.A.-based interactive entertainment studio Magnopus to launch CNNVR today for Oculus Rift.

Starting last year, CNN has experimented with 360-degree stories on the web and on mobile. Its immersive experiences were available on Facebook, and it launched the CNNVR app on iOS and Android to use with the Google Daydream and Samsung Gear VR headsets. Though users could previously view CNN 360-degree videos inside the Oculus Video app, this is the first time the news organization is launching its dedicated CNNVR app on the platform.

The CNNVR app will feature 360-degree content in 4K resolution, along with a ticker scroll with live breaking news. It’s launching with over 100 videos from all over the world, thanks to the efforts of CNN’s dedicated virtual reality team. Led by CNN’s vice president of premium content video Jason Farkas, the team is spread out over 12 cities such as Hong Kong, Johannesburg, and Dubai.

News sites have been experimenting with both virtual and augmented reality for quite some time. In 2015, The New York Times sent out over a million Google Cardboards to subscribers and launched a series of VR films. The newspaper is now also experimenting with AR, alongside other sites like Quartz, which added AR objects to its mobile app.