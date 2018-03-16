Isotropic Systems generates a firm order backlog early in its development cycle as a result of unique innovation and terminal economics

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 16, 2018–

Isotropic Systems, the next-generation satellite terminal provider, has entered into an agreement with Neda (www.neda.af ) to develop self-installing, all electronic scanning terminals to extend its single channel per carrier (SCPC) broadband capabilities across Afghanistan for enterprise, government and consumer users.

Isotropic will supply Neda with an ‘out of the box’ consumer web experience that eliminates the need for skilled installation, and allows for remote repointing to alternative satellite capacity services when required. The deal with Isotropic Systems demonstrates Neda’s commitment to innovation in Afghanistan to provide world-class connectivity in the region.

Isotropic Systems optical technology will enable terminals that meet or exceed traditional very small aperture terminal (VSAT) performance at one-tenth the cost of current VSAT, making a low-maintenance, self-installing, ‘out of the box’ experience a reality. Isotropic’s core technology mitigates several key engineering challenges to deliver seamless auto tracking, unlimited instantaneous bandwidth through true time delay, and a 90% reduction in power consumption over conventional design. Isotropic Systems’ technology automatically tunes the satellite beam pointing to maintain the precise accuracy over time that is uniquely needed for Ka-band systems to optimize the efficiency of the links in the service provider’s network.

“We are thrilled to be part of Neda’s network plans to serve users across Afghanistan,” said John Finney, founder and CEO of Isotropic Systems. “This initial order of terminals is a small fraction of the opportunity available in this market. Our agreement underscores the need for Isotropic’s price-disruptive terminals with features that target low customer revenues that are challenging to serve with ‘out of the box’, self-installing, fully integrated terminals. Based on this initial success, we anticipate easily achieving an overall company backlog of 50,000 to 100,000 terminals prior to the first commercial deployments scheduled for late 2019.”

“The innovation that Isotropic Systems provides is allowing us to install the flexibility to work with the best available capacity options at every point in time,” said Artem Belotski, Chief Technology Officer, Neda Telecommunications. “Neda recognizes the advancements of HTS, creating sweeping changes across the industry; our strategy is to embed Isotropic technology into the network to allow ourselves the freedom to offer customers the best capacity at highly affordable pricing. The Isotropic terminal allows us to pre-stage, configure, test, pack and ship to our customers for a truly ‘out of the box’ experience with unparalleled price and features.”

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world’s first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to ‘reach beyond’ traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company’s team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design. For more information visit www.isotropicsystems.com, @isotropicsystems.

About NEDA Telecommunications

NEDA Telecommunications was founded in 2003 as the first licensed ISP in Afghanistan, starting with dial-up and moving swiftly into wireless broadband services. Neda quickly established itself as the leading Internet Service Provider in Afghanistan with a presence in most major cities and plans to roll out still further. To achieve a high level of reliability and performance, NEDA continuously develops its network infrastructure. Our pioneering spirit is evidenced by the creation of a national network that covers all regions of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005118/en/

Sage Communications

Lisa Koppel, +1 703-584-5641

lkoppel@aboutsage.com