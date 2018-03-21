Apple today unveiled a collection of new Apple Watch bands for spring, focusing heavily on new Sport Loop bands and adding color variations for other models, including deluxe leather Hermès bands. Additionally, Nike’s Sport Loop band will now be sold on its own.

Made from fabric and plastic, the standard Sport Loop will be available in Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green, and Tahoe Blue, joined by Nike Sport Loops in Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog, and Pearl Pink. All Sport Loop variations will sell for $49.

Image Credit: Apple

Apple will also offer the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) model in Space Gray aluminum with a Black Sport Loop, as well as a Nike version with Space Gray aluminum and a Midnight Fog Sport Loop band. Each will start at $399.

Three new colors of the $49 flexible plastic Sport Band will be available: Denim Blue, Lemonade and Red Raspberry. Nike Sport Bands in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White, and Cargo Khaki/Black will be sold at the same price.

Image Credit: Apple

Four new colors of the $49 fabric and metal Woven Nylon band include Black Stripe, Blue Stripe, Gray Stripe and Pink Stripe, each with an updated stripe pattern. Similarly, three new colors are being offered for the $149 Classic Buckle — Spring Yellow, Electric Blue and Soft Pink.

In conjunction with fashion house Hermès, Apple is also offering the 42mm Indigo or Blanc Single Tour Rallye and 38mm Indigo or Blanc Double Tour, each with a rouge-colored H polished edge and contrasted loop. The Single Tour Rallye bands are $439 each, and the Double Tour is $489.

Image Credit: Apple

While the new colors are not groundbreaking in and of themselves, they represent newly manufactured accessories at a time when Apple could be drawing down inventories ahead of an redesigned Apple Watch. The fact that Apple is continuing to release bands with its original attachment design suggests that the company will stick with the same bands for this year’s Watch update.

All of the new Apple Watch bands will be available to order through Apple’s web site later this month.