AlternaScript, the leading provider of premium health supplements, is on a mission to eradicate America’s fastest growing epidemic: off-label prescription drug abuse.

In Netflix’s new documentary Take Your Pills, Alison Klayman (Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry) takes on how modern day pressures and the limitless possibilities of technology have addicted a generation to cognitive-enhancement drugs. Executive produced by Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, Take Your Pills, features AlternaScript, a health tech start-up in Austin, TX. AlternaScript is challenging big pharma to help people optimize their lives without harming themselves with their premium nootropic, OptiMind. OptiMind is a state-of-the-art nootropic formula that combines the highest quality ingredients to enhance cognitive ability, energy and focus. Nootropics are substances that improve cognitive and executive function, memory, creativity and motivation.

AlternaScript was founded in 2013 when Lucas Siegel, CEO and co-founder of AlternaScript, was in college. “After watching what seemed to be my entire college campus taking Adderall, I started researching what compounds could help people reach a new level of cognition without terrible side effects,” said Lucas Siegel. “The pressure to do and achieve more is a pillar of our human existence – but we believe you can achieve this without risking your health. We created OptiMind for one reason: to help people live longer and healthier lives through advancements in science and technology. We see this promise to help those most affected by the predatory pharmaceutical industry as a continuation of that vision.”

OptiMind, like all of AlternaScript’s products, is based on extensive clinically studied research and rigorous testing. “OptiMind is a luxury brain supplement and has virtually nothing in common with commercial energy supplements commonly found on the market. We focus on the long-term health of your brain, not a quick pick-me-up that has limited value over time,” said Janet Kim, COO of AlternaScript. The hand-picked ingredients in AlternaScript products are unapologetically premium and have benefited from years of research. OptiMind is made in a cGMP certified lab and every ingredient in OptiMind undergoes rigorous purity testing with certification.

“OptiMind is a revolutionary product conceptualized through quality and delivers on the needs of the consumer to be able to take the mind, our brain’s ability, to another level. OptiMind’s ingredients were grown ethically, with a high level of scrutiny for quality control, and tested through clinical studies. OptiMind delivers on the promise of the product; it has highly concentrated ingredients like Bacopa backed with clinical studies, not just herbal extracts with theoretical benefit,” said Adel Villalobos, Chief Scientific Officer at Lief Organics.

AlternaScript has since launched four products that allow people to not just exist, but to thrive. The company is driven by purpose, donating 5% of their profits to help people recovering from off-label prescription drug abuse through the AlternaScript Recovery Fund.

Every customer gets a free sample of AlternaScript products with free shipping. AlternaScript has given over $2 million in free samples. Other AlternaScript products include a restorative sleep aid RestUp, a ground-breaking probiotic NuCulture, and a botanical-based premium weight loss multivitamin NatureThin.

AlternaScript is a premium health tech company that’s disrupting the healthcare industry by challenging traditional business models. AlternaScript’s direct-to-consumer model leverages technology, scientific advancements, and personalized care to modernize the health industry and bring products direct to consumers.

The company has built a philosophy focused on personalized care, guided by clinical studies, hard science, individual thought, and patience. AlternaScript is committed to helping healthy people stay healthy by empowering them to create their own personal regimen that is a long-term investment in their overall well-being.

