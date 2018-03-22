Amazon Pay is now available among the payment options to purchase digital gift cards as part of the innovative program

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 22, 2018–

Sixth Continent, a digital gift card provider allowing users to earn credits when they make purchases, now offers members of its community a new, fast payment solution thanks to the introduction of Amazon Pay.

This new option – available for desktop, mobile and tablet – allows users to complete the transaction securely in just a few clicks, using the information of their own Amazon account.

The payment process is easy and fast because it’s no longer necessary to remember many passwords or enter additional details to complete the transaction.

“Continuous innovation is part of our DNA,” says Francesca Roveda, CEO of Sixth Continent. “We could not help being the first gift card provider in Italy to offer Amazon Pay to our customers. We have been working hard for three months together with our colleagues at Amazon to successfully integrate this new option that simplifies payment transactions from smartphones, tablets and desktops. Our users have appreciated the integration and since the first day this has been the most used payment option in our shop.”

Thanks to an innovative business model, SixthContinent.com is the first digital gift card website distributing credits among its users to pay for the cards, allowing them to purchase products and services of over 1,500 brands belonging to dozens of categories.

From everyday grocery shopping to petrol, from cinema to all kinds of primary and luxury goods and services: already 164,000 Italian users (increasing by 12% each month) have transformed their family purchase habits by logging into SixthContinent.com to buy gift cards for international brands – such as Amazon, IKEA, Nike, Adidas, Q8, iTunes – and many other artisanal or up-and-coming companies, enjoying the opportunity to earn extra Credits and Points that increase their spending capacity on the website.

