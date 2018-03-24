There’s an unspoken rule that virtually every startup in the last two decades seems to have followed: once they start hiring more people, they lease or build bigger offices.

Just ask commercial real estate brokers, for whom tech growth since 2010 has created an unquenchable demand for more and more space. Once tech companies grow even larger, like Google or Facebook, they build huge headquarters and then create large satellite offices around the world, almost always in the downtown business districts of already-successful global cities.

And once they become giants like Amazon–whose more than 500,000 employees make it nearly seven times bigger than Google and 23 times the size of Facebook–they don’t just create bigger offices. They also build a second huge headquarters. Amazon HQ2, I’m talking about you.

Of course, the guiding principle driving all of this is that having a bunch of employees clustered in the same space is actually a good thing, and creates tighter bonds between coworkers.

But it doesn’t.

This kind of workplace clustering, to the extent Big Tech has taken it, isn’t just overrated. It’s made our large, coastal, prosperous cities less and less livable. And, at the same time, it has ignored the talent that exists everywhere else, particularly America’s Heartland.

It’s time to discard this increasingly out-of-date workplace model and, instead, draw on the new ways of building teams that technology empowers more and more by the day.

Ironically, one person to learn from is Jeff Bezos. Yes, he’s the CEO of Amazon, a company that has created the most publicized (and hyped) search for a giant office—big enough to house 50,000 workers–than probably any company in the history of business in North America.

But take a look at how Bezos actually works himself.

The fact is that when Bezos goes to work, he likes small teams. How small? He has a rule he calls the “Two Pizza Rule,” which posits that no team meeting should be larger than the number of people it would take to consume two pizzas.

It’s reported that Bezos’ rule doesn’t mandate pizza actually be served at meetings but does mean that he has a staunch stance of not calling or even attending meetings if his cap of two pizzas won’t be enough for all attendees.

Smaller teams, it turns out, can be more effective for everyone involved, not just meetings with the CEO.

It’s a conclusion that also finds support from another unlikely source: a British evolutionary psychologist named Robin Dunbar.

Studying a variety of communities, from hunter-gatherers and 18th-century English villages to fundamentalist Christians and the modern military, Dunbar found that 150 is the maximum number of people with whom any one person can maintain any sense of real community.

The so-called Dunbar Number then represents the upper limit of a network with which you can “have a personalized relationship, one that is reciprocal — I’d be willing to help you out, and I know you’d help me,” Dunbar himself wrote.

Steven Sinofsky, a board member of Andreessen Horowitz and the ex-president of the Windows division of Microsoft, knows a thing or two about big offices. And in an argument Sinofsky laid out in a Medium post on the benefits of distributed versus centralized offices, he similarly points out that there’s a limit to how many coworkers you’ll actually feel close to – even if you are all in the same space.

“[It’s] worth noting that at 20–30–50 people it is likely you are spanning floors in a building or might have space ‘across the street’ and for all practical purposes you are ‘simulating’ remote work anyway,” Sinofksy wrote. “One of the biggest surprises most startups experience is that as soon as the office expands to a second floor, even in the same building, it starts to feel ‘different’ and like there are two ‘locations’.”

If your headquarters becomes so crowded that it starts to feel like multiple offices – why not hire employees from more locations and tap into the best talent the rest of the world has to offer?

Fortunately, a growing group of entrepreneurs realize this and are intentionally scaling their companies around smaller teams. These companies are less tied to geography and the often ego-driven hype of building ever-bigger offices.

Meet Doist, a software company whose path towards becoming “remote-first” is instructive. Launched 6 years ago in Santiago, the company’s CEO Amir Salihefendic quickly realized that neither he nor his cofounder knew enough people in Chile to hire. So Salihefendic looked for someone to help answer support tickets online.

Doist’s CEO found his first remote hire in Poland. Soon enough, he found someone else remote to build the Todoist web app—a developer who lived in Belarus.

Ironically, Doist realized that even when they did hire someone locally—their head of marketing, who lived 15 minutes away from the one office they did have—she preferred working from home.

That was only the beginning of its remote-first hiring approach. In 2012, when Doist started out, it had three people working from two countries; by May of last year, the startup employed 51 people working in “20 countries and counting.” Today, they have 60 people from 27 countries.

And that’s just the way they like it. Doist strongly believes its products are better because they’re working with different people across different cultures and languages, all of which adds insight into their own productivity tools.

Maintaining an effective workforce across the world isn’t without its challenges, Doist’s COO Allan Christensen admits, but the company has found several ways that make for successful distributed teams: it hires self-motivated talent; uses collaborative SaaS tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Dropbox Paper, and ones they’ve created–Todoist and Twist; and makes up whatever benefits it loses from not having a physical headquarters by having an annual retreat that brings every one of their team members together from across the world to get to know each other in person.

They’re not the only one doing it this way. Web publisher Automattic, whose 520+ employees had already been working mostly remotely, closed its San Francisco office last year, asking its 30 SF-based employees to work from home instead. Buffer, the social media company, closed its offices in 2015. And last year, Zapier told its Bay Area employees they could leave the area and they’d help them do it.

Turns out, remote work of all forms has grown in recent years. Beyond full-time telecommuters, consider that 57.3 million Americans freelanced in 2016, and that freelance workforce growth outpaced overall U.S. workforce growth by three times since 2014, according to the report Freelancing in America 2017, co-commissioned by Freelancers Union and Upwork.

Mynd, an Oakland, CA property management tech company and Upwork customer, followed a similar path as Doist. Their team is about 30 percent full-time remote, and even those based in the office work at least one day a week from home.

Founded in 2016, the company reports revenues have increased 30 percent month-to-month since it launched. And today, they’re hiring remote talent for every dimension of their company—from software development, IT and networking to writing, administrative support, customer service and marketing.

What’s more, the company’s approach to talent means it’s reaching workers typically ignored by Big Tech. People everywhere, yes, some overseas in places like Russia, Ukraine, and the Philippines, but also many in the Heartland and the South, including Illinois, Michigan, Texas and Georgia, among other states, do work for a company technically based in the East Bay.

To be fair, going remote-only won’t work for every company out there, including software companies. That said, I strongly believe Amazon’s coming HQ2 is an unnecessary, misguided move–for both Amazon and the recipient city. For many companies, including ones straddling hardware and software like Bezos’s retail giant, there’s more room now than ever before to pioneer a middle-ground. That is, if there are employees who need to work together in person, then create teams of a size between the Two-Pizzas rule and Dunbar’s 150 rule.

So in the case of Amazon then, forget one new HQ with 50,000 people. They could have 100 centers with 500 people, or better yet 500 centers with 100 people and put offices across the country, reaching pockets around the entire country.

Either way, no matter what Amazon does, the writing is on the wall. The days of big offices and densely clustered workers are fading, and work is coming to workers. Finally. Hopefully the pizzas will follow.

Stephane Kasriel is the chief executive of Upwork, a global freelancing website, where he built and led a distributed team of more than 300 engineers located around the world as SVP of engineering before becoming CEO. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, an MSc in computer science from Stanford, and a BS from École Polytechnique in France.