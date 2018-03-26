The long-awaited Dropbox IPO brought a mix of cheers and sighs of relief echoing across a badly battered Silicon Valley desperate for a shiny nugget of good news.

Dropbox went public at $21 per share, having raised its offering price before the IPO. And it closed the first day of trading at $28.48 per share. Here were a couple of well-respected cofounders made good, with a startup born of mega accelerator Y Combinator overcoming all the odds to stage a successful IPO. It helped wash out the bad taste of last year’s Snap trainwreck and offered positive omens for the upcoming Spotify IPO.

For at least one Friday, all seemed right in the world of tech.

Yeah!

If that $28 price holds or goes up, it would offer some relief for investors who were unlucky enough to buy into late rounds for Dropbox. The $21 per share IPO sale valued the company below its reported private valuation of $10 billion, though the first day of trading left it with a $12 billion valuation.

For the moment, that valuation is a bit illusory. The company only sold 9 percent of its stock in the IPO. That’s more than some other big tech companies (Groupon: 4.7 percent; LinkedIn: 8.3 percent; Google: 7.2 percent). But it’s well below the average float of 33 percent for all IPOs between 2001 and 2011. Still, tech companies like to keep the percentage low so it creates scarcity and helps drive up the first-day selling price. Mission accomplished.

In six months, the lockup period will end and much of the rest of the stock could possibly come flooding into the market, a moment that typically causes tech stocks to plunge. In addition, Dropbox will have to report at least two quarters of earnings as a public company. That did not go so well for Snap. The private investors in Dropbox must now grit their teeth and wait for the six-month lockup period to end before they can sell — and hope there are no unpleasant surprises between now and then.

What surprises? Well, it’s always hard to say. But as Dropbox noted in its filing: “As such, in this registration statement we have taken advantage of certain reduced disclosure obligations that apply to emerging growth companies regarding selected financial data and executive compensation arrangements.” It’s probably innocuous stuff, but no one will know until it’s disclosed. On the other hand, if it’s positive, why not share it before the IPO?

Beyond the valuation issues, some widespread misconceptions about the company and its IPO circulated on Friday.

Outlets were widely reporting that the company raised $756 million in its IPO. That is not true. Dropbox sold 26,822,409 shares of stock by insiders, and investors sold 9,177,591. That means that Dropbox itself only pocketed $552 million. The balance went to executives and venture capital firms.

Dropbox will need that money because its expenses continue to climb.

On the positive side of the ledger, Dropbox reported $1.11 billion in revenue in 2017, up from $844.8 million. Net losses fell from $210.2 million in 2016 to $111 million in 2017.

But …

As the company disclosed, it has not yet had to declare much of its stock-option expenses: