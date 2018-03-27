Because the only way to know how much people will pay for a smartphone is to keeping upping the price into the stratosphere, Huawei announced today a new set of phones co-designed with Porsche that will drive a gaping hole in your bank account.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS will sell for $2,101 for the 256GB version and $2,500 for the 512GB version. The company announced the phones during a press event today in Paris where it also unveiled its new P20 series of phones.

The Porsche phones share many of the same features as the P20 series, including the three-camera system on the back of the P20 Pro. It is just a touch shorter and narrower than the P20 Pro, and also a touch thicker. Its display is also 0.1 inch smaller. Otherwise, it’s mostly identical.

So why the premium price?

Huawei says it’s “the world’s first smartphone equipped with microcapsule PCM — an aerospace cooling technology for maintaining a safe temperature.”

Mmkay.

More intriguing, the phone has an in-screen fingerprint sensor that allows a user to wake up the phone by just passing their finger above the display. The front fingerprint sensor accesses the phone. But there is a second, back-of-the-phone fingerprint sensor to access a second, secure part of the phone.

Finally, it has an OLED 2K curved screen.

And a picture of a Porsche on the back.

Oh: And it’s the first Huawei phone with wireless charging.