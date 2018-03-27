In the past five years, programmers have made huge advances in AI, first by training deep learning neural networks based on existing data. This allows a neural network to recognize an image of a cat, for instance. The second step is inferencing, or applying the learning capability to new data that has never been seen before, like spotting a cat in a picture that the neural network has never been shown.

Nvidia’s efforts are aimed at improving inferencing while slashing the cost of deep learning-powered services, said Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, in a keynote speech at the GTC event in San Jose, California. Thanks to these improvements, tech companies are making strides in speech recognition, natural language processing, recommendation systems, and image recognition.

Nvidia announced a new version of its TensorRT inference software, and the integration of TensorRT into Google’s popular TensorFlow 1.7 AI framework. Nvidia also said that Kaldi, the most popular framework for speech recognition, is now optimized for GPUs. Nvidia has also collaborated with Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft to make it easier to take advantage of GPU acceleration.

“We are experiencing a meteoric rise in GPU accelerated computing,” said Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of accelerated computing at Nvidia, in a press event.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

He said GPU acceleration has moved far beyond what central processing units (CPUs) are capable of. He said Nvidia’s Volta chips are 20 times faster than comparable CPU servers at high-performance computing. Nvidia said its TensorRT 4 software offers highly accurate INT8 and FP16 network execution, which can cut datacenter costs by up to 70 percent. And the TensorRT 4 software delivers up to 190 times faster deep learning inference compared with CPUs for common applications such as computer vision, neural machine translation, automatic speech recognition, speech synthesis, and recommendation systems.