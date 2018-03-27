Nvidia showed off deep learning visualization 3D imagery of a beating heart and a baby in the womb, based on enhanced inferences from crude black-and-white ultrasound scans.

Nvidia showed a demo dubbed Clara, a medical imaging supercomputer. It showed a baby in the womb, an image extracted from artificial intelligence analysis of a black-and-white ultrasound scan. And it also showed a beating heart in motion, based on an AI estimation of a heart from another ultrasound scan.

“We post-process it using AI to infer more computational information from it,” said Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, in a keynote speech at the company’s GTC 2018 event in San Jose, California. “We call this a medical imaging supercomputer.”

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

Partners number in the dozens, from the Mayo Clinic to Samsung.

“Our strategy at Nvidia is to accelerate GPU computing at the speed of light,” Huang said.