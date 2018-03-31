Researchers at Mt. Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine in New York at have a unique collaborator in the hospital: Their in-house artificial intelligence system, known as Deep Patient. The researchers taught Deep Patient to predict risk factors for 78 different diseases by feeding it electronic health records from 700,000 patients. Doctors now turn to the system to aid in diagnoses.

While not a person, Deep Patient is more than just a program. Like other advanced AI systems, it learns, makes autonomous decisions, and has grown from a technological tool to a partner, coordinating and collaborating with humans. This isn’t surprising, given that four out of five (81 percent) of executives surveyed for Accenture’s most-recent Tech Vision report believe within the next three years, AI will work next to humans in their organizations as a coworker, collaborator, and trusted advisor.

For some organizations, AI is already the public face of the business, handling everything from initial interactions via chat, voice, and email to filling vital customer service roles. But any business looking to capitalize on AI’s potential must also acknowledge its impact. Just as parents hope to raise children who act responsibly and communicate effectively, businesses need to “raise” their AI systems to act as responsible representatives of the business and reflect company and societal norms of responsibility, fairness, and transparency.

Initially, rules-based data analytics programs, statistical regressions, and early “expert systems” drove AI. But the explosion of powerful deep neural networks now gives AI systems something a mere program doesn’t have: The ability to do the unexpected.

For businesses, this means changing how they view AI—from systems they program, to systems that learn. After all, education isn’t about teaching someone to do one task, but about learning how to approach and solve problems. This is the method businesses must take with AI. “Raising” AI requires addressing many of the same challenges faced in human education and growth. This includes things like fostering an understanding of right and wrong and what it means to behave responsibly, imparting knowledge without bias, and building self-reliance while emphasizing the importance of collaborating and communicating with others.

To meet this new responsibility, companies can look to milestones of human development for guidance. First, people learn how to learn, then they rationalize or explain their thoughts and actions, and eventually accept responsibility for their decisions. With a successfully trained and raised AI, a company essentially creates a new worker—one they can scale across operations. But where to begin?

With data—the right data, and a lot of it. As children learn to communicate, they often use symbols and signs before words. Ultimately, however, they must achieve the taxonomy of a language to scale their understanding of the world. Similarly, a company’s AI starts from basic principles, then progressively builds its skills from set taxonomical structures. The companies with the best data available to train AI how to do its job will create the most capable AI systems.

For instance, Google recently released an open source dataset that helps companies teach their AI to understand how people speak. The company recorded 65,000 clips of thousands of different people speaking to create a dataset that would prepare an AI to understand just 30 words in a single language. This scale of training data has enabled Google’s voice recognition to reach 95 percent accuracy.

Companies that are building their AI systems must ensure that there’s an accepted background of understanding for the AI and others it will be communicating with, whether it be customers, employees, or other AI systems. At the same time, they must use care when selecting taxonomies and training data, as it’s not just about scale, but about actively minimizing bias in the data. When researchers curate datasets to minimize bias — as well as well document, organize, and properly label the data — companies build a strong library of AI models ready for reuse.

Finally, businesses must raise AI systems to act responsibly. What happens, for instance, if an AI-powered mortgage lender denies a loan to a qualified prospective homebuyer, or if an AI-guided shelf-stocking robot runs into a worker in a warehouse? Companies using AI must think carefully about apportioning responsibility and liability for its actions—in fact, some already are.

Audi, for example, has announced that it will assume liability for accidents involving its 2019 A8 model when its “Traffic Jam Pilot” automated system is in use. And the German federal government has adopted ahead-of-the-curve rules around the way autonomous cars should act in an unavoidable accident: Choosing material damage over hurting people and not discriminating by gender, age, or race.

As AI becomes more firmly and widely integrated into society, it will have direct influence and impact on everything from financial decisions to health, criminal justice, and beyond. As these impacts expand, the business responsibilities around raising an AI will only grow. Businesses that hesitate to consider their AIs as something that they must “raise” to maturity will be left struggling to catch up with new regulations and public demands—or worse, have strict regulatory controls placed upon the entire AI industry for failure of the group to take responsibility.

Leaders will accept the challenge of raising an AI in a way that acknowledges its new roles and impact in society. In doing so, they’ll set the standards for what it means to create a responsible, explainable AI system, while at the same time build trust with customers and employees, who are understandably wary of intelligent but opaque systems making decisions that directly affect their lives. This will be a crucial step in the integration of AI into society. Call it “Citizen AI.”

Michael Biltz a managing director at Accenture Technology where he’s responsible for leading Accenture’s annual technology vision process.