Hydromax USA, LLC (“Hydromax” or the “Company”), a leading provider of data collection services for infrastructure assets, announced the closing of a definitive agreement to acquire the Technical Services division of Miller Pipetech (“Miller Pipetech”). Miller Pipetech offers technical condition assessment and data collection services for underground utilities to customers throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Michigan, and West Virginia.

“We are excited to add Miller Pipetech to our growing platform of infrastructure data collection solutions,” said Steve Lacy, CEO of Hydromax. “We have tremendous respect for the Miller family and believe this company is an ideal cultural fit for our business. We are looking forward to working with existing management at Miller Pipetech to grow the business and to offer new solutions to its customers.”

Hydromax has consistently expanded its geographic reach and its data management offerings over the past several years. This acquisition will strengthen Hydromax’s footprint in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, enabling Hydromax to extend its data solutions to current clientele of Miller Pipetech. Hydromax’s data management center supports the Company’s nationwide customer base, delivering best-in-class project quality assurance; key program and infrastructure insights through web-based business intelligence platforms; management, analysis, and integration of terabytes of program information into client information systems; and technical support of field operations nationwide.

“The Miller Pipetech acquisition aligns well with management’s vision for growing Hydromax,” stated Steven Wacaster, Managing Partner at Warren Equity Partners. “Hydromax provides its utility and municipal customers with unique, digital asset management solutions that advance their evolution towards GIS enterprise systems. Miller Pipetech gives the Company a new avenue for expanding those solutions into the market.”

Hydromax specializes in three primary sectors: gas, water, and wastewater. Across each of its divisions, Hydromax performs inspection, condition assessment, and data management services, delivered through a proprietary GIS platform that is designed to transition seamlessly into its customers’ operating systems. Hydromax offers solutions to optimize distribution performance and reliability, identify and control infrastructure failures, plan for upgrades, and ensure system safety. Hydromax plans to continue to expand its offerings geographically through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

Following the sale of Miller Pipetech, Ron Miller Plumbing will continue to provide services as a standalone company in Pennsylvania.

Established in 2003, Hydromax USA is a professional services firm specializing in data collection in support of locating and assessing the condition of the country’s aging water, wastewater and natural gas conveyance systems. Hydromax’s vast experience with new technologies and techniques empowers contractors, engineers and utility owners to make the best rehabilitation decisions regarding their buried infrastructure. Based upon a strong record of performance, our customers have recognized that Hydromax brings a unique ability to meet their needs for advanced data collection. We work from coast to coast covering the entire United States, without exception. Hydromax utilizes the largest array of technologies, within one company, to provide the broadest capability in the country to assess buried infrastructure. For more information about Hydromax USA, visit www.hydromaxusa.com.

Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in small and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors. Warren Equity invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.

