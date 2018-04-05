Asia-Pacific-based esports events have fanatic fans who pay big bucks for their content — and any streaming content company can reproduce this success. Join this VB Live event to learn more about effectively engaging a global audience for real ROI in your streaming content monetization strategy for any industry.

The streaming content market is booming: it already accounts for two-thirds of internet traffic. Meanwhile, esports has officially become the streaming content breakout star. Viewers are increasingly gathering to watch online gamers compete in a variety of game styles via video-streaming sites like Twitch and YouTube. Last year 43 million people watched the League of Legends world championships, a multiplayer fighting game.

And it’s not a niche market of teenage boys in basements. A recent report found that 31 million people watch esports tournaments in the U.S., and 68M in China — and in the U.S., the median age of viewers is 28 years old, with 60 percent in the 25-to-39-year-old age range. And 58 percent of those 25-year-old-and-older fans have kids at home.

Streaming media watchers are also likely to be college educated: about 50 percent of fans in the U.S., and about 70 percent of viewers in China. In both countries, esports viewers tend to have higher-than-average household income, too.

The overall streaming video game craze has made China the third largest streaming market globally, right after the U.S. and South Korea, and the market is expected to grow to $182 million by 2021. And that market is a paying one: it’s estimated that over 170 million people shell out for their streaming content. In the U.S., 69 percent of viewers have spent cold hard cash on esports-related goods and that number leaps up to 84 percent in China.

This is a huge business opportunity not just for esports, but for any streaming content provider looking for ways to engage and monetize — but what’s the esports secret? Tech giants like Amazon and Google have noted the growing interest in streaming content and actively compete to lure streamers to their digital video platforms, Twitch and YouTube, while last year, Chinese company Riot Games arranged a $300 million streaming rights deal with Walt Disney’s BAMTech.

Media rights deals have also caught the eye of large corporate sponsors, with companies like T-Mobile, Coca-Cola, and Mercedes-Benz getting on board the streaming craze.

And technology is evolving to allow (and accelerate) a growing number of in-game purchases, as engaged fans enthusiastically pay to stay tuned in and in the know.

The strategies of Asia-Pacific-based content streamers, particularly the esports companies, are the key to cashing in on any streaming content, in a market where demand is increasing as the number of streaming services for every type of media grow. How do you compel customers to get interested, stay engaged, and actually pay to view content?

You’ll learn about:

The opportunities provided by the growth in the streaming content market in APAC

What’s causing the streaming content surge and market growth

What technology makes this explosive growth possible on a global scale

How smart companies can cash in on the streaming media craze, particularly in APAC markets

