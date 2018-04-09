Continuing a push towards renewable energy in its own buildings and those of suppliers, Apple announced today that its global facilities are now powered with 100 percent clean, renewable energy.

While the company committed to 100 percent clean energy for its data centers in 2014, today’s announcement includes everything from retail stores and offices to data centers and co-located facilities across 43 countries. Apple also said that nine more manufacturing partners — now totaling 23 suppliers — have committed to powering all Apple production with 100 percent clean energy.

“We’re committed to leaving the world better than we found it. After years of hard work we’re proud to have reached this significant milestone,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it.”

Image Credit: Apple

Apple noted that it currently has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, with 15 more in construction. In 2017 alone, it brought 286 megawatts of its 626-megawatt total generation capacity online, with plans to have over 1.4 gigawatts of clean energy generation spread across 11 countries. The projects include wind farms, solar arrays, biogas fuel cells, micro-hydro generation systems, and energy storage technologies.