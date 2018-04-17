Experienced Professionals from Oliver Wyman and A&M Capital Partners Expand Deal Execution and Operational Capabilities

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (AEP), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced two new professionals have joined the firm. Martin Mumford joins the firm as an operating partner with strategy and operating experience in various sectors, including industrial services. Jarret Rutstein joins AEP as an associate concentrating on the evaluation, due diligence and execution of new investment opportunities.

“We believe Jarret and Martin will have a significant impact on our firm, and clearly demonstrate our commitment to attracting top talent,” said Timothy Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “These appointments allow us to improve and expand our deal evaluation, and portfolio transformation and oversight.”

Angeles Equity Partners I, L.P. and its parallel funds (collectively, “AEP I”) have $360 million in capital commitments from a diverse group of institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, endowments, foundations, a sovereign wealth fund, and alternative asset managers in North America and Europe. AEP focuses on investments in North American-based companies across a wide range of sectors, specifically targeting businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. Angeles Equity Partners pursues control-oriented equity investments in closely held or family-owned businesses, and non-core subsidiaries of larger companies, as well as buy-and-build opportunities with proven executives.

“Martin and Jarret are two high caliber additions to our organization,” said Jordan Katz, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “We are excited to have them join the team and are confident that they will play an integral role in the firm’s long-term growth and development.”

Prior to joining Angeles Equity Partners, Martin Mumford was a Principal in the Consumer, Industrials, and Services group at Oliver Wyman. Martin served as an Infantry Officer in the US Army, where he held a number of leadership roles with the 101st Airborne Division. Martin earned an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with honors as a Palmer Scholar, and a BA in International Relations from Stanford University.

Before joining Angeles Equity Partners, Jarret Rutstein was as a Private Equity Associate at A&M Capital Partners where he was responsible for evaluating, executing, and managing control-oriented investments across multiple industries. Previously, Jarret was an Investment Banking Analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Jarret graduated with a Master of Finance degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a BA in Political Economy from Tulane University.

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

